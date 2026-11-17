Janet Wright stepped away from Feeding the Multitudes, a nonprofit organization that has fed thousands of Lowcountry residents over the last 24 years, after her husband Rev. Dr. Levi Wright died in May.

Now Wright and her supporters are looking for a leader who can take the helm of the nonprofit and restore its weekly food distribution program.

The new leader will have to be someone who is organized, strong, and confident behind the wheel of a 24-foot refrigerated Freightliner truck. Running FOTM is probably a two-person job, Wright said as she greeted customers at her alterations shop on Clements Ferry Road on Nov. 13. The nonprofit receives an array of grant funding and weekly food donations from stores such as Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, and Publix, as well as regular deliveries from the Lowcountry Food Bank.

“They’d have to have a passion and a heart for the people,” Wright said. She noted that her husband, Levi, contended with piles of paperwork along with the hard physical labor of moving thousands of pounds of food. “They’d have to enjoy doing it. And they’d have to know how to communicate.”

The Wrights founded their program in the community of Huger in 2002 and received 501(c)3 nonprofit status for it in 2015. From the start, said Wright, the two contentedly worked side-by-side to make the deliveries possible.

“We were always together,” she said. Wright cried as she described Levi, who died in an accident involving the truck this past May. Originally from Texas, Levi was a pastor for 50 years. He worked at the Boys and Girls Club in Cainhoy before becoming senior pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, and in recent years has founded his own church closer to home.

“He was a loving guy,” Janet said. “People raved about how good he was for the community. When we first started doing the food ministry, we had no money, no grants. We’d take the money out of our pocket and buy food to give it out to people.”

At its high point, the program served 600 people per month. After moving the distribution site from place to place for years, the couple obtained a permanent distribution spot on Cainhoy Road where people would line up on Saturdays and Mondays for fresh produce, fruit, meat, baked goods, and eggs.

Over the years, the Wrights grew close to the group’s volunteers and to people who gathered for the food the couple gathered every week. Long lines formed in the parking lot they used as a distribution site.

“People came in on wheelchairs, and people with walkers, and they were so happy for us to be doing this,” she said. “We had some volunteers who had been with us since the time we started. One of the ladies was 80-something years old, and she’s still helping us.”

All that stopped in May. Now Janet is worried about those who relied on the deliveries.

“Especially these days, with food being so expensive,” she said. “My husband would always say, ‘Some people are just a paycheck away from poverty.’ He’d tell them, ‘At least I can give you food,’ and that’s what he did.”

John Gilmer, pastor of the Seacoast Church satellite campus on Clements Ferry Road in Point Hope, started helping out with Feeding the Multitudes about a year ago, and he’s helping Janet and her supporters look for a new leader. He participated in coordinating a food distribution in September, and is helping with another one this month where Thanksgiving meal boxes will be distributed on Saturday, Nov. 21 at their regular site at 10 a.m., 2130 Cainhoy Road in Huger. They’ll also be giving out gift cards to enable people to purchase turkeys.

Gilmer said he expects food distribution will likely be limited to once a month, not twice a week, until someone can step in.

“It’s in a community of need, and it’s the only food distribution point anywhere in that area for the Lowcountry Food Bank,” he said. “To get it back to the point where they had it, you’d have to find someone who would make it their life’s work.”

For Janet, the memories associated with the nonprofit, the distribution site, and the truck make it too painful to continue with Feeding of the Multitudes. Even her busy alterations store, where Levi had an office, makes her sad, and she doesn’t plan to stay there after the lease expires in 2028. She hopes to sell her clothing inventory before then.