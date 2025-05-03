Less is more when it comes to minimal living

Minimalism isn’t just a trend – for some, it’s a lifestyle shift that’s transforming homes into serene, intentional spaces.

Gone are the days of overstuffed bookshelves and impulse decor buys. Today, it’s about creating a home that breathes, one that feels curated rather than chaotic. Local designer Andrea Dussault, owner of Striped Lemon Design, is seeing this approach firsthand.

“We’re definitely seeing a shift toward a more decluttered design, which we often adopt on our projects,” Dussault said. “People’s lives are so busy and chaotic, so creating a calm and welcoming living environment with very intentional and mindful decor is a must.”

More than just an aesthetic, Dussault said minimalism can promote functionality and a clear mind.

“A minimalist home enhances our experience at home,” she said. “A clean, less cluttered, less chaotic space reduces overload and helps keep focus on the things that matter.”

For Daniel Island resident Sara Whitmore, minimalism offers her a sense of control. “When my home is clutter-free, I feel more at ease,” she said. “It’s easier to clean; plus I’m not constantly trying to organize stuff I don’t even use.”

The Purge

While minimalism might seem as simple as tossing everything out, Dussault warns against extreme purging.

“People often get rid of too much, including sentimental or functional items,” she said. “What works for one home may not work for another, so find what works for you. Always remember to factor in quality.”

Some hesitate to embrace minimalism for fear that it will make their home feel cold or sterile. But according to Dussault, minimalism can be warm and inviting if done right.

“It can look different for everyone. Some prefer a lot of empty space, while others choose a warm, personalized space with a few mindfully chosen items,” she said.

“You can balance this by using a warm neutral color palette with muted, earthy accent colors, incorporating different natural elements, and using warm lighting. Your home should still tell a story with personal items incorporated.”

Saving Money

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve a chic minimalist aesthetic. Clements Ferry resident Sue Grant, who has spent the last year simplifying her home, suggests avoiding big-box retailers and instead opting for local shops or vintage finds.

“A minimalist home doesn’t mean soulless,” she said. “Shopping local or secondhand not only saves money but also helps create a home with character. I’ve found high-quality pieces that feel unique, rather than mass-produced.”

So, what are the essentials of a well-designed minimalist home?

Dussault said every space should have:

• A statement piece to set the tone

• Quality seating for comfort

• Practical storage solutions

• Sleek lighting for ambiance

• Functional tables that blend form and purpose

Embracing the Simple

For those ready to embrace minimalism, Dussault shares her three top tips: “Declutter and think about eliminating items that you don’t need or use and are just taking up space; create a cohesive feel by limiting the amount of colors you use; stay organized and have a place for everything to be properly and realistically stored.”

Minimalism isn’t about deprivation – it’s about intentionality. By clearing clutter and prioritizing quality, Dussault says you can transform a house into a home.