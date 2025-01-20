Let it snow? Forecasts say yes

While preparing for snow storms isn't common for the Lowcountry, the Charleston area is not a complete stranger to the winter events.

In January 2018, a post-New Year’s storm dumped nearly 6 inches of the white stuff on Daniel Island, with reports of nearly 8 inches in Summerville. Folks in Charleston began selling “I Survived Snowmageddon” T-shirts.

So as weather forecasts for this coming week have been predicting another snowfall, residents and local governments have been preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

According to information from the National Weather Service, near record cold temperatures are expected to impact the area throughout much of next week, with potentially dangerous wind chills as low as 8 degrees. The probability of accumulating snow and/or freezing rain continues to increase, with the greatest local impacts expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The Charleston area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with 0.05 to 0.25 inches of ice.

Melted snow or ice may refreeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning, creating areas of black ice that would make travel conditions extremely dangerous.

Local meteorologist Shea Gibson keeps neighbors up-to-date with the latest forecasts on Facebook.

On Monday morning, Gibson posted, “The forecast is becoming firmer as we head towards the 24-hour window. Snow totals are continuing to fluctuate just a bit (this time a tad downward), but notice the highest accumulations are now east along the coastal zone. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.”

Gibson relayed this from the National Weather Service-Charleston:

• The risk for accumulating snow and freezing rain persists — mostly snow for all of Charleston, especially inland. How much? 1-2 inches possible to all locales (0.05-0.25 inches of ice along the Georgia coast.)

● Most likely start time: 4-7 p.m., Tuesday.

● Greatest Impact: 8 p.m., Tuesday, to 6 a.m., Wednesday.

● Precipitation ends: 6-11 a.m., Wednesday.

• Minor to moderate impacts expected — greatest in the metro corridors from Savannah to Charleston.

Residents can follow updated reports online at weather.gov, along with local media, Gibson’s Facebook posts and various state emergency management websites.

The Berkeley County government offices will be closing Tuesday at 4 p.m. Any potential future road closures from winter weather in Berkeley County will be posted at https://bit.ly/40mv1CC

City of Charleston garbage and trash collection: Trash collection will proceed as usual on Tuesday, January 21, until road conditions worsen. Collection will be suspended on Wednesday, January 22. Services will resume on Thursday, January 23, pending favorable road conditions. For more information, go the City of Charleston website.

Berkeley County School District announced that schools will follow the half-day dismissal bell schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Students will learn from home and complete eLearning Day assignments on Wednesday, Jan. 22. All schools and offices will be closed Wednesday.

After-school care programs, activities, and athletics, to include practices and games, are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Wed., January 22.

If you are a parent or guardian of a bus rider, BCSD encourages you to transport your children, if possible, Tuesday afternoon following the half-day dismissal. This will allow for buses to be utilized primarily by those who do not have any other transportation option and allow our bus drivers to complete routes more efficiently prior to the onset of the wintry weather.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, students will complete eLearning assignments from home via Schoology or SeeSaw. Specific information about assignments will be provided by the student’s teacher and/or school. Teachers will share information regarding their office hours to support students completing eLearning assignments at home. Parents and students can refer to the eLearning Day FAQs for more details.

BCSD will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and may make additional adjustments to school operations, if needed.

For additional updates, please continue to visit the BCSD website and/or mobile app.

Charleston County School District also will follow the half-day dismissal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Students will learn from home and complete eLearning Day assignments on Wednesday, Jan. 22, with all offices closed on that day.

CCSD had scheduled password resets for the high school portal, but that has been delayed until further notice. Students needing assistance with the platform can call 843-308-8181 for help.

The Daniel Island Property Owners' Association reports its offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Thursday, Jan. 23, with its staff working remotely. The Pierce Park Pool and the DICA Pickleball Courts will close at noon Tuesday, and will stay closed until the morning of Friday, Jan. 24, following inspections to ensure they are safe for reopening. The boat landings will remain open, but the water has been turned off as a precaution due to freezing temperatures.

DIPOA requests that for all issues regarding POA-maintained property, such as boat landings, pools, trails, parks (other than Governors, Freedom, or Etiwan), common areas, or ponds, please email info@dicommunity.org. They appreciate any information you can send, including the address/location of the issue and a photo of the problem.

Charleston County Emergency Management officials encouraged residents to make any necessary preparations ahead of the storm, as icy conditions may create unsafe travel conditions and possible power outages later this week.

That includes:

• Stocking up on food, medication, and other essentials.

• Creating an emergency supply kit with non-perishable food, water, medications, cash, flashlights, batteries, blankets/warm clothing, a first-aid kit, and important documents.

Insulating exposed pipes and dripping faucets overnight to prevent freezing/bursting during extreme cold.

• Ensuring pets have access to plenty of food, water, and heat.

• Preparing alternative heat sources, including gathering dry, seasoned wood for (recently inspected) fireplaces.

• Situating kerosene heaters and generators outside, properly vented, and away from flammable materials. (Reminder: Portable generators should never be used indoors.)

“While extreme cold is rare in our area, this winter weather system is expected to bring dangerously low temperatures along with ice and potentially hazardous roads,” said Charleston County Emergency Management Director Justin Pierce in a press release over the weekend. “That’s why we’re urging residents to use the rest of this holiday weekend to get prepared — stock up on essentials, check on loved ones, and make plans to avoid unnecessary travel as this system moves through our area mid-week. Simple preparations made now can help keep you and your family safe and reduce strain on emergency resources that may be needed throughout this event.”

Charleston County Public Works crews will transition to alternating 12-hour shifts Tuesday evening and have equipment ready to assist the South Carolina Department of Transportation with treating roadways and bridges impacted by icy conditions.

The Emergency Operations Center will activate in a limited capacity with essential county staff and partners Tuesday evening.

Many local businesses will be closed over the next couple of days, so residents should watch for announcements on various social media platforms, or call ahead before venturing out if necessary.

