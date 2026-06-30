Life after the shot: Weighing in when you stop obesity injections

For millions of Americans, GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound, and Mounjaro have transformed weight loss from a constant struggle into something that finally feels achievable.

But as more people reach their goal weight, a new question is emerging: What happens when you stop?

The answer, according to MUSC experts, is more complicated than patients may expect.

“There’s no evidence that they have any sort of substantially lingering effect once you stop taking them,” Patrick O’Neil, Ph.D., director of the MUSC Weight Management Center, said in a press release. “Obesity is a chronic disease, and it requires chronic management."

GLP-1 medications work by mimicking natural hormones that regulate appetite and blood sugar. They also affect metabolism and the brain’s reward system, helping people feel fuller longer and think less about food. But once the medication is discontinued, those biological signals return.

“We don’t have a good off-ramp right now. These are meant to be indefinite medications,” MUSC obesity medicine physician Dr. Joshua Neal said.

Research suggests that many patients regain a significant portion of the weight they lose after stopping treatment. A 2021 clinical trial found participants who discontinued semaglutide regained roughly two-thirds of their prior weight loss within a year.

“It is a biologically driven disease. Most people will regain weight,” Neal said. “It is a mix of behavior and biology, but I would say it leans heavily toward biology.”

For many former users, the first noticeable change isn't on the scale. It's in their thoughts.

While taking a GLP-1, many patients report a dramatic reduction in what has become known as "food noise," the constant mental chatter surrounding cravings, meals, and snacks.

“That food noise does come back if you come off the medicine,” Neal said.

Daniel Island resident Sarah Mathis experienced that shortly after stopping a GLP-1 following nearly a year of treatment.

“I wasn't hungry all the time anymore when I was on it,” Mathis said. “But a month after stopping, I noticed I was thinking about food constantly again. It felt like someone turned the volume back up.”

Other patients report physical side effects that linger even after discontinuing the medication. Clements Ferry resident Liam Chen developed severe digestive issues while taking a GLP-1 and ultimately chose to stop.

“The weight loss was great, but I started having stomach problems that became difficult to ignore, and I was scared of gastroparesis, one of the known side effects,” Chen said. “Coming off the medication wasn't as easy as I expected. It took months before feeling normal again.”

Doctors stress that experiences vary. While many patients tolerate the medications well, others may experience side effects such as nausea, constipation, acid reflux, delayed stomach emptying, or digestive discomfort.

O’Neil encourages patients to view their time on a GLP-1 as an opportunity to build habits that can last beyond the prescription.

“Take advantage of that help when you're getting it,” O’Neil advised. “Try to get some patterns in place, understanding that you may need to work a little harder at those changes if you come off of the medication.”