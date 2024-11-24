Light up the season at Credit One Stadium

Even though you may still be in a bit of turkey-induced slumber, be sure you don’t miss the official kick off of the holiday season on Daniel Island – the annual tree lighting ceremony at Credit One Stadium.

The festivities get under way at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, the lighting of the 22-foot Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

The event will be packed with family-friendly activities including a Snow Show, face painting, sparkle tattoos, caricature art by Archer Entertainment, and festive fairy hair from The Sparkle Bar.

Meet Santa, the Snow Queen, and an Elf from the North Pole while Shane Griffin Entertainment fills the air with holiday music. All events are free to attend.

There will be a variety of food and drink options like hot chocolate and cider, along with some seasonal beers and specialty cocktails for the adults. There will even be S’mores kits. All available for purchase.

The skating rink inside the stadium will be open, however it does require a ticket for admission. Tickets are $10 per person, which includes a skate rental and a 45-minute session. Be sure to purchase tickets online in advance. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information contact info@creditonestadium.com or go to the POA website.