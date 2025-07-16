Lightning strikes home in DI Park, displaces family

On the eve of the Fourth of July, the popular Daniel Island golf cart parade was canceled due to weather

“We’re disappointed to announce that due to the current weather conditions and near-future forecast, the Annual Patriotic Parade scheduled for today, Thursday, July 3rd, has been canceled,” its Facebook post read at 3:04 p.m.

Unfortunately, for Ashley Woods and her family, the POA’s warning of yet another all-too-recurring summer afternoon thunderstorm proved true.

Just before 4 p.m., fire crews raced to her residence on Furman Farm Place Drive after an apparent lightning strike hit her home.

“We heard the loud noise, all power went out,” said Woods, who was inside with her husband, four children, and parents. “(We) walked around outside and saw pieces of our chimney on the back deck, looked up, and saw the spot where lightning hit the chimney.”

Shortly after, Woods said water started to flood the living room and garage.

And then, another surprise.

“We started to smell smoke and see the flames coming out of the TV, which was located on the fireplace wall,” she said.

Crews arrived from the Charleston Fire Department and reported fire venting from the second floor.

“The fire was burning in the void space,” Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh told The Daniel Island News. “Residents were home and heard and felt the strike, then observed water pouring from (the) ceiling – likely related to a broken water line. Approximately 30 minutes later, they noted smoke and called 911.”

The family and their family dog made it out safely and have relocated until repairs are made.“Even now two weeks later, it’s hard to wrap my head around it,” Woods said. “We are very thankful for our community and church, One Fellowship, for supporting us through this event.”