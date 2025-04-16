Little Pineapples therapy helps children flourish, thrive through play

Little Pineapples Play Therapy, a pediatric occupational therapy company, recently opened on Daniel Island.

Owner Alexa Gerham, a pediatric occupational therapist, says her mission is to provide personalized, child-centered occupational therapy through a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of every child.

“We provide therapy in homes, schools, and community settings – and we’re thrilled to be working toward opening a pediatric sensory gym on Daniel Island soon. At Little Pineapples, we believe that therapy should never feel like therapy; it should feel like play!”

Gerham says an individual, flexible, and family-centered style helps Little Pineapples stand out from similar businesses. Instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach, each session is designed around play-based, child-led therapy.

“Unlike many traditional therapy models that are limited by insurance restrictions, our private-pay structure allows us to create fully customized therapy plans that cater to each child’s unique strengths and challenges.”

Sessions focus on school skills as well as fine motor development, sensory processing, self-regulation, social-emotional growth, and more.

Little Pineapples focuses on family involvement, working with parents and caregivers to ensure that the skills their child is learning carry over into daily life.

“At the heart of Little Pineapples is a deep belief that every child deserves to feel confident, capable, and celebrated for who they are,” Gerham said. “Our goal is to create a space, whether in homes, schools, the community, or our plans for a sensory gym – where children feel safe to explore, grow, and thrive through play.”

Gerham always wanted to be an entrepreneur. Five years ago, everything came together while working with Crystal Nasuti, owner of Sensory Stars Pediatric Therapy in Long Island, New York.

“I fell in love with it. I remember the exact moment it clicked. I came home, plopped onto the couch, and when my dad asked how it went, I told him, ‘I just found my calling in life.’ I knew this was what I was meant to do. From that moment, I changed the entire trajectory of my life.”

While getting her master’s degree at Hofstra University, Gerham continued to impress Nasuti with her drive and passion. Nasuti says Gerham was destined to work in occupational therapy.

“I got to witness her in action treating her very first kiddo at our facility and immediately knew she was born to be an OT,” Nasuti said.

“Alexa is a dedicated and passionate individual who genuinely cares about helping others. Her enthusiasm for occupational therapy, her immense experience in our office, along with her hands-on work with children, make her a wonderful addition to the occupational therapy community.”

For Gerham, Little Pineapples is more than a business – it’s her passion.

“Children are my people, and helping them thrive is my greatest privilege. With my whole heart, I can say that being around children is my greatest joy. There’s something magical about the way they see the world.”

To learn more, visit littlepineapplesplaytherapy.com.