Living on an island, but never alone

For most, Daniel Island’s marshes and waterfront create a peaceful barrier from the bustle of Charleston.

But for some seniors living on an island, can create a quiet sense of separation from the city.

A recent report from the South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health highlights a growing issue of isolation among seniors statewide: Nearly four in 10 South Carolinians over age 65 live alone, with many feeling socially detached.

Just about the same percentage have a disability, and the numbers get worse among traditionally marginalized groups.

“Social connection is a major health determinant that is not typically discussed,” IMPH Director Maya Pack explained in the report. “There is substantial evidence (linking) social isolation to major physical and mental health challenges.”

Living in remote or mobile-limited areas can further restrict seniors’ access to programs meant to keep them engaged. Pack notes that without support from neighbors or social workers, many seniors struggle to reach these resources.

While the state data tells a story of increasing loneliness, life at The Oaks at Daniel Island – an assisted living facility on the island – shows the ways island residents are bridging those gaps and staying connected.

Surrounded by friends and a busy calendar of events, senior resident Joe Eisenhart shares a different perspective on the often-reclusive reputation of island living.

“I never feel lonely at The Oaks,” Eisenhart said. “To tell you the truth, I’m too busy to feel isolated!”

With regular live entertainment, community parties, and weekly visits from a member of Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Eisenhart has found ample opportunity to forge friendships and connect with others.

Fellow Oaks resident Joann Leen agrees, noting that living in a tight knit community like Daniel Island makes socializing simple.

“There’s always someone you can chat with,” she said, describing a friendly environment where residents from different states come together.

Leen believes that involvement is key to warding off feelings of loneliness. “Everyone needs to go to the activities that are offered. They need to get involved.”

With activities like bingo and live entertainment at The Oaks, Eisenhart and Leen don’t feel isolated; however, they believe the assisted living facility could benefit from more visits from outside groups.

Eisenhart mentioned that visits from local community clubs, like a GOP group during election season, would be a welcome addition.

“It would be nice for outside groups to visit more,” Leen suggested, emphasizing the positive impact these interactions have on residents’ social lives.

The IMPH report calls for communities to invest in more accessible, safe gathering spaces for seniors across the state, spotlighting the benefits of structured social activities like those at The Oaks.

Through regular events, social visits, and the camaraderie of friends, seniors like Eisenhart and Leen prove that while they may live on an island, they are far from alone.