The Local Advantage

Strolling through Daniel Island’s Town Center, one might overhear a shop owner greeting their customers by name, while wrapping up a gift in cheerful holiday paper.

Down the street, another local business owner helps a regular pick out the perfect outfit for an upcoming party.

These moments aren’t just about transactions – they’re glimpses of a community brought to life by its small businesses.





In a world where convenience often means clicking “add to cart,” shopping locally serves as a reminder of the connections and character that big-box retailers and online platforms simply can’t replicate.

With Small Business Saturday approaching on Nov. 30, local business owners emphasize the importance of shopping locally and the challenges they face competing with big-name chains.

“The most difficult part is getting people to come in the shop for the first time,” Island Expressions owner Dyan Heineck said. “There are so many people who live locally who have no idea what merchandise the local shops even carry.”

Heineck’s Daniel Island boutique has been in the center of the island’s shopping district for over a decade, yet she says she recently had a customer come in who was “shocked by all of the great gifts” the store offers.

“The customer said she’s lived here for years and just never stopped in,” Heineck said. “It says ‘custom framing’ four times outside of our shop, and we still have people who walk in and say they didn’t know we do custom framing.”

As a longtime small business owner, Heineck believes onlines sales have the advantage due to enticing ads, flashy photos, and one-swipe shopping – but it still doesn’t beat the personal touch local businesses can offer.

“Going into the local shops takes a little more effort, but it’s worth it when you get to actually see the quality of the merchandise and interact with a human being who is there to help you,” she said, noting the perks of a friendly smile or knowing a customer’s name. “After someone comes in for the first time, they often become a regular who we see frequently.”

Feeling overlooked compared to larger retailers is a struggle that even new shop owners are facing. Renee Smith of Subtle and Sass, a new boutique in Point Hope, said being a small business owner has its challenges and rewards.

“Competing with online shopping platforms can feel daunting because of their convenience and massive inventory, but our boutique offers something unique – personalized service, curated selections, and a warm, welcoming environment,” Smith said. “It’s about creating relationships with customers and helping them find items they truly love, which isn’t something you can replicate online.”

Smith emphasized the long-term benefits of shopping locally.

“Shopping locally is an investment in our community. When you shop at a small boutique like ours, you’re directly supporting local jobs, contributing to the local economy, and keeping our town vibrant and unique,” she said. “It’s a more meaningful and enjoyable experience than just clicking ‘add to cart.’”

Just down the road on Clements Ferry, Beachables Executive Director Katy Sandlin agreed, calling small businesses “the heartbeat of local economies.”

“We’re the ones hosting community events, collaborating with other businesses, and creating spaces where people feel connected,” Sandlin said. “When you support small businesses, you’re helping preserve the character and soul of the community.”

Familiar with the challenges of the small business sector, Beachables has found a way to bridge the gap between the convenience of online shopping and the personal touch of a local boutique.

“We’ve embraced a hybrid model – a strong online presence paired with a warm, welcoming in-store experience,” Sandlin explained. “We focus on storytelling and building relationships, which helps set us apart from the impersonal nature of larger online platforms.”

Selling coastal fashion and stylish beachwear, Sandlin describes Beachables products as a reflection of the store’s passion and creativity. “Every product tells a story, and our customers know they’re getting something special, whether it’s a custom-embroidered towel or a thoughtfully curated item in our store.”

Many local businesses also prioritize supporting fellow small vendors and artists. At Paisley of Daniel Island, this commitment shines through in the store’s carefully hand-picked selections.

“We like to support local artists carrying a big selection of locally made items like jewelry, candles, kitchen towels, and bath products,” Paisley owner Lori Nadelstumph said. “I have a great relationship with all my local vendors… we are like a small family.”

With holiday shopping in full swing, Daniel Island resident Kelly Wischerath, co-owner of Zinnia Gifts and Jewelry in Mount Pleasant, urges customers to think beyond the transaction and embrace shopping locally – now more than ever.

“We rely on local shoppers this time of year and provide 100 times the personal service and quality of Amazon,” she said. “Bezos doesn’t need any more of your hard-earned money! Spread it locally and watch the area continue to thrive so that they aren’t forced out by chains and corporations.”

Shopping locally this holiday season isn’t just about checking items off your gift list; it’s about supporting neighbors, strengthening the community, and preserving the unique character of Charleston. As Sandlin puts it, “When you shop small, you’re not just making a purchase – you’re helping to preserve the soul of the community.”