Local artists, students to shine at Daniel Island Fine Art Show

Spring will bloom in color and texture as professional artists and local students showcase their talent at the sixth annual Fine Art Show and Sale Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

The gallery-style exhibit is free to the public and will feature original work from 18 local artists and the creations of around 50 Daniel Island School students.

“It’s a nice event for people to come and see what’s happening on Daniel Island,” said resident Rebecca Croft, a professional landscape artist and one of the show organizers. “They can bring their kids, and it’s like a mini art museum. There’s no pressure to buy anything; it’s just a show to see pretty things.”

Participating artists will be available to discuss their work and have donated pieces that attendees can win by entering drawings. All proceeds from the raffles go directly to the Daniel Island School art program, which supports 1,200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Art teacher Lauren Rice said the donations from the show help purchase supplies for projects that incorporate more expensive materials like clay, acrylic paints, and fused glass.

“The students are excited to see their work sitting next to professional artists,” Rice said. “For them that’s a big treat to have their artwork out in public for the community to see.”

Rice said the event is a great opportunity for students, teachers, and the public to meet local artists who work with a variety of mediums. Educators sometimes invite artists into the classroom to talk about their career.

“The collaboration between professional artists and students shows the kids that art can be a profession in their future, and it also showcases the Daniel Island School; we have so many talented kids here,” she said.

The Fine Art Show and Sale is hosted annually by Daniel Island residents Diana Roller and Lindy Morgan. This year’s event is being coordinated by local artists Donna Gerinerand Sarah Pryor, who said they appreciate all the volunteers and artists who give their time and talent and art donations to make this event possible.

“We would like to extend a special thank you to (facility manager) Jen Nelsen and the staff at the Daniel Island Recreation Center for always being so supportive before, during, and after the show,” Geriner said. “We are especially grateful to the community members who show their support by attending the show, many of them year after year.”