Local businesses are ECCO food donation drop-off locations

When Daniel Island resident Kay Ulwelling discovered a decline in local food donations earlier this year, she felt moved to rally the island’s residents and businesses to take action.

“When it was understood that East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) food donations were down 26% beginning 2024, as a member of the development committee and a resident of Daniel Island, I looked at ways that businesses on Daniel Island could help,” she said.

With years of volunteering and donating under her belt, Ulwelling decided to launch a food drive plan by placing convenient drop-off containers at different businesses on the island to support those in need across Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties.

Her endeavor aims to provide essential food items to ECCO, which is a nonprofit organization offering food assistance, clothing, dental and medical care, and financial support to individuals and families facing hardships.

Edward Jones financial, where Ulwelling is the branch administrator, and The Daniel Island News are the first to pioneer the drop-off locations. There are plans to engage more island businesses to follow.

The containers are intended to be permanent locations on Daniel Island, and will be open for donations during the office hours of each business involved. These sites are in addition to ECCO’s usual drop-off times at its Mount Pleasant location, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ECCO will provide the containers, and volunteers will facilitate pickups. The collected donations will be distributed from ECCO’s headquarters to families in need across the three counties.

“ECCO serves 1,700 residents with food, clothing, dental, medical, and one-time financial assistance,” Ulwelling said. “Our goal is to establish multiple drop-off locations on the island, making it more convenient for donors.”

The initiative seeks to address an increasing demand for food assistance for those dealing with economic challenges.

“The economy and food costs more than it has in the past. So it’s even more of a struggle for the families,” Ulwelling said.

ECCO’s website provides a list of the most needed items, including canned goods, meats, grains, and nutritional drinks. While the focus is currently on food donations, Ulwelling hopes to expand to clothing donations in the future.

“It’s convenient for individuals who live here to make donations on a regular basis,” she said. “When you’re picking up groceries for the week, just pick up $5, $10, $20 worth of extra groceries and drop it in a container at one of the locations.”

The donated food will be distributed weekly to families across the tri-county area. Food containers are available for weekday drop-offs at Edward Jones at 895 Island Park Drive, Suite A2, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., and at The Daniel Island News at 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 108, in the front lobby from 8 a.m - 6 p.m.

Businesses interested in participating can contact Ulwelling at 843-856-0129.

Ulwelling encourages community members to get involved, emphasizing that even small contributions can make a significant impact on those in need.

“We’re going to make it easy,” she said. “Daniel Island has been a strong supporter of ECCO, and together, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.”