Local election results

South Carolina voted overwhelmingly to return Donald J. Trump to the White House, helping him secure enough electoral votes for the Associated Press to declare him the national winner over Kamala Harris.

In the local race for South Carolina’s U.S. House of Representative Dist. 1, Republican Nancy Mace was reelected, defeating Democrat Michael B. Moore. Mace earned 58% of the votes in the district to Moore’s 41.5%.

In other local contested races, Republican Brian Adams beat Democratic Vicky Winn, earning 60.5% of the vote to secure his seat in the SC State Senate, Dist. 44.

Republican incumbent Scarlett Wilson secured reelection over Democratic challenger David Osbourne.

And in the nonpartisan Berkeley County School Board at-large race, Cindy Coats unseated incumbent David Barrow, earning 54.3% of the votes.

Mark Smith, who ran unopposed for State House Dist. 99, was easily reelected. Jarrod Brooks, who also ran unopposed, will be the area’s new Berkeley County councilman.

South Carolina is reporting nearly 76% voter turnout with 2.52 million of 3.4 million voters casting their ballots in the 2024 election. In Berkeley County, voter turnout was 77.5% with 113,417 ballots cast of 146,231 eligible voters.

South Carolina state races are more than 95% reported, with 44/46 counties and 2306/2308 precincts reporting as of 11:15a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Results posted by SCvotes.gov and BerkeleyCountySC.gov are considered unofficial until all the votes are counted, and results certified and declared final.

RESULTS

Editor’s Note: Based on results at scvotes.org updated 11 a.m. Nov. 6, 2024.

STATEWIDE RACES

Note: R = Republican, D = Democrat, L = Libertarian, A = Alliance, G = Green, U = United Citizens, NON = Nonpartisan

PRESIDENT/ VICE PRESIDENT

R: Donald J. Trump/ JD Vance: 58% - 1.45 million votes

D: Kamala D. Harris/ Tim Walz: 40.5% - 1.01 million votes

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (DISTRICT 1)

R: Nancy Mace: 58% - 227,222 votes

D: Michael B. Moore: 41.5% - 162,308 votes

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (DISTRICT 99)

R: Mark Smith: 98.5% - 16,400 votes

Unopposed

S.C. STATE SENATE (DISTRICT 44)

R: Brian Adams: 60.5% - 30,029 votes

D: Vicky Wynn; 39% - 19,552 votes

SOLICITOR CIRCUIT 9

R: Scarlett A. Wilson: 57% - votes 181,548 votes

D: David Osborn: 42.7% - 135,605 votes

STATEWIDE CONSTITUTION AMMENDMENT

Yes, in favor of the question: 85.94% - 1.94million votes

No, opposed to the question: 14% - 318,977 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY RACES

BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD AT LARGE

Cindy Coats: 54.3% - 41,326 votes

David W. Barrow - 44.9%/ 34,206 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY AUDITOR

R: Wilson Baggett: 98.5% - 78,910

Unopposed

BERKELEY COUNTY TREASURER

R: Lori Fiddie Glover: 98.74% - 79,079 votes

WRITE IN: 1.26% - 1,007 votes



CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

R: Jarrod Brooks: 98.8% - 12,202 votes

WRITE-IN: 1.12% - 138 votes

BEREKELY COUNTY SOIL/ WATER DISTRICT COMMISSION

Lynn B. Curtis: 98.9% - 60,179 votes