Local family heads DI community garden’s composting efforts

Recently, garden director Jacqueline Gowe asked my family to help manage the compost bins in the Daniel Island Community Garden, which we are glad to do.

The unsung hero of any garden is nature’s continuous miraculous process of decomposing organic matter back into the soil from which it comes. The Daniel Island School and Community Garden attempts to facilitate this process in different ways.

Most recently, we harvested mature compost from the large standing compost bins built at the back of the garden. The mature compost is located in the two covered containers beside the worm bed.

Help yourself to that compost, but understand it doesn’t look like the compost you buy at the big box store. There is more organic matter, it’s not sterilized and super-heated, the material is not screened and homogenized for eye appeal, and there’s a lot more love in there as well.

One word of caution, our bins are highly aerated, and the compost may not achieve sufficient internal temperature (140°F) to kill all the seeds, so if you use it in your planting bed, you may find some surprises showing up next growing season.

Harvesting the compost was quite the task, starting early to beat the heat. First, the boards at the front of the bin were removed to expose the compost and then a pitchfork was used to lift all the decomposing vegetation off the top.

Two buckets of perspiration and three hernias later, the mature compost at the bottom of the bin was in full view, and what a panorama of life it is.

Insects of all kinds, lizards, worms, grubs in various stages of development, and about 1 million roly poly bugs. They were everywhere, consuming decaying vegetation and helping to make compost.

We hardly pay a lowly roly poly any attention but owe them a great debt of gratitude, for that little terrestrial crustacean is on the leading edge of making compost happen.

After the mature compost was harvested, the non-decayed vegetation was returned to the bin, all the roly poly bugs and other creatures were carefully assisted as needed back into the bin, and the cooking process started again.

Please enjoy the blessings of our compost, it’s a truly special gift. Come visit us at the garden! You’ll find butterflies, hummingbirds, flowers, growing garden vegetables, and some serenity in an often hectic world.

Mike Baxley has been a member of the Daniel Island Garden Club for five years.