Local filmmakers tackle grief and growth with ‘A Letter to Let Go’

The screen fades in on a young woman, barely holding it together.

She’s been to therapy. She tells everyone she’s fine. She isn’t. Her sister is gone. Her world is unraveling.

And then, a letter arrives.

It’s all part of the drama in the short film “A Letter to Let Go” that dives deep into the quiet devastation of grief and the complicated love between sisters. Shot throughout the Charleston area, the film was created by a team of rising filmmakers based out of Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road.

Leading the project is 21-year-old Jak Kristowski, founder of the upstart production company Barn Door Productions.

Kristowski didn’t wait for Hollywood to come knocking. After years of teaching himself the craft of film production through passion projects and short movies, he created Barn Door to tell the kinds of stories that stick.

“What drew me to this production was the opportunity to tell a powerful story about addiction and the bond between siblings – two themes that are raw, real, and emotionally rich,” said Kristowski, who is also the film’s executive producer. “Addiction often isolates, but sibling bonds can tether someone to hope.”

While the company has already produced a moody Spider-Man mini-series and is developing two new shorts, “A Letter to Let Go” is its most personal and emotionally resonant work to date.

With a self-funded budget of $6,000, the film was shot over six months across Lowcountry locations like Trident Technical College, Houzn Jiu Jitsu Academy, and a Charleston Airbnb.

The film follows Lola, a college student quietly unraveling under the weight of grief and guilt after the death of her sister, Silvie. Through flashbacks and therapy scenes, the audience sees Lola struggle with the belief that she failed her sister during her addiction.

It’s only when a letter from Silvie surfaces, written before her death, that Lola begins to find the courage to open up, reconnect with her family, and start healing.

“The idea for the film emerged from a desire to shed light on pressing social issues – grief, addiction, and family dynamics – that affect countless individuals today,” Kristowski said. “By focusing on sibling relationships, the film aims to spark important conversations around support, recovery, and resilience within communities.”

To bring the story to life, Kristowski brought on Charleston-based director William Baker, a seasoned actor who’s been performing since he was 16.

“I went to acting school but didn’t go to film school,” Baker said. “I learned from others by being on sets. I’ve immersed myself in so many interviews with writers, directors, and actors. I know what I enjoy in movies and try to capture what I enjoy seeing.”

Baker had previously acted in one of Kristowski’s projects, and when the script for “A Letter to Let Go” came across his desk, Baker was all in.

“I wanted to make the story relatable,” Baker said. “I’m proud of everyone for making this beautiful short. I want people to connect with the relationship and struggle these characters have. I want people to always know how to love others, themselves, and how to forgive themselves.”

For 25-year-old Brooklyn Brewster, who plays the lead role of Lola, the story struck a personal chord.

“I felt like the script was very moving and is real life for many people,” she said. “I, myself, have dealt with grief and loss on a different level, and I think this film covers some tough but important topics.”

Jenna Flaherty, 23, plays Silvie. The audition landed in her inbox via her agent, and the subject matter immediately resonated.

“The topic of mental health and addiction is incredibly important,” she said. “As an artist, I’m always excited to take on a project where I can explore emotional depth within a character and hopefully affect the viewer in a positive way.”

Flaherty recalled a moment on set when the emotion of a heavy scene lingered long after the director called cut.

“Brooklyn and I just stood there for a moment crying and breathing heavily,” Flaherty said. “Then we looked at each other and just started laughing. That emotional release becomes so real in scenes like these. It was an extremely rewarding moment.”

Behind the lens, Patrick Lipp helped shape the film’s raw tone as both cinematographer and editor.

“This film gave me the opportunity to try new things, which ultimately paid off with an incredible outcome,” Lipp said.

One scene in particular, an argument in a bathroom, hit especially close to home for him.

“The intensity and power in the bathroom scene is one that resonates with my own upbringing and family dynamic. Being behind the lens had a visceral effect. It was something I felt to my core.”

Script supervisor Timmons Flowers, an Oak Bluff resident and filmmaker himself, said the experience was not only creatively rewarding but a great opportunity to build community.

“This was actually the first time I’ve been on a film set that wasn’t my own, and it was amazing getting to see how other people operate,” Flowers said. “It was such a great networking experience.”

“A Letter to Let Go” will screen privately for the cast and crew in early July and then premiere to the public on YouTube and Vimeo on July 12.

Despite being a short film, Kristowski said its emotional impact will linger long after the credits roll.

“I hope young audiences come away with a deeper understanding that grief, addiction, and familial struggles are not isolating experiences,” he said. “Through the lens of sibling relationships, the film encourages openness, resilience, and the possibility of healing through connection.”