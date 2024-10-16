Local nursery owner stresses the impact native plants have on wildlife

If you’ve noticed fewer birds gliding through the air or an absence of mosquitoes splattered on windshields, you’re not imagining things.

At a recent Daniel Island Garden Club meeting, Sharleen Johnson, owner of the James Island nursery Native Plants to the People, attributed the trend to the dwindling presence of native plants.

“Native plants’ coevolution with wildlife makes it a valuable part of the food web, developing symbiotic relationships,” Johnson said.

She stressed that these native species provide critical resources for various forms of wildlife, including birds and insects. In contrast, non-native plants often fail to meet the specific dietary and habitat needs of local fauna, leading to a breakdown in essential ecological relationships. Johnson highlighted that many popular garden plants are ill-suited to the local environment.

“They don’t provide the same nutritional value or habitat as native plants,” she said, adding that native species play a crucial role in pollination, with numerous insects depending on specific native flowers to flourish.

To combat this decline, she encouraged garden club members to adopt native gardening practices.

“By incorporating native plants into our gardens, we not only beautify our surroundings but also support the intricate web of life that depends on them,” she said. She recommended starting small by replacing one or two non-native plants with native alternatives to help restore local habitats.

Johnson shared several easy-to-grow native options, such as the Black-Eyed Susan and coneflowers, which thrive in local soil and climate conditions. She emphasized that these plants not only support wildlife but also require less maintenance and water compared to many non-native species.

Her other native favorites include goldenrod, asters, native milkweed, and goldstern, which attract various wildlife including bumblebees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. Planting these native species in her backyard, Johnson has watched her garden become a habitat for wildlife.

“We have dozens of butterflies, we have bumblebees and migrating warblers, we have lizards literally leaping onto flowers that have pollinators. It’s really fun to convert a non-native, low-food value habitat into something that brings so much life in,” she said. “It really gives you joy as well as accomplishing something useful for the wildlife.”

In addition to planting native species, Johnson highlighted the importance of creating wildlife habitats. She encourages adding features like birdhouses, bee hotels, and water sources to house an array of species. “We have the power to make a difference in our own backyards.”

Johnson also urged garden club members to reconsider the use of pesticides, saying the chemicals not only kill unwanted pests but also harm beneficial insects, disrupting the balance of the ecosystem.

“We don’t want to spray them to death because they play important roles,” she said, noting the various ecological services insects provide, such as natural pest control and pollination.

For those looking to start planting native species, Johnson recommended starting small and expanding over time. Fall is one of the best times to plant native species in Charleston, as the cooler weather helps establish strong root systems, she said. “Once you choose a location, assess the conditions, match plants to those conditions, and you’ve planted them, you’ll watch your native garden bloom to life.”