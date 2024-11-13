Local schools, parents come together to combat bullying

Bullying affects approximately 30% of students in grades six through 10, according to a study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

This means roughly 10 students in a class of 30 have experienced bullying or have bullied others.

The consequences can be severe: children who are bullied often suffer from depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. They may struggle academically, avoid school, and, in extreme cases, experience suicidal thoughts.

Bullying takes many forms, including physical, verbal, emotional, and cyberbullying (sending hurtful messages online). Philip Simmons High School Principal Chris Buchholz pinpointed the root cause he has observed in Berkeley County schools.

“90% of reported incidents stem from social media-related issues,” he said.

At Philip Simmons High, Buchholz said the administration takes a proactive approach to bullying by educating students on what constitutes bullying, setting high behavioral expectations, and addressing any incidents swiftly. He stressed the importance of parental involvement in bullying prevention.

“Parents should be aware of their children’s activities on social media, have regular conversations about school and friendships, and bring any issues to our attention promptly,” he said.

Similarly, Daniel Island School has made student safety a priority by fostering a culture of respect and inclusion.

“We work to empower students to stand up for themselves and others and refuse to accept disrespectful behaviors,” DIS Principal Laura Blanchard said.

DIS has a clear process for reporting bullying, with the aim of addressing issues before they escalate. Reports can be submitted through the Schoology platform or in person, and incidents are investigated thoroughly.

“If we determine that bullying has occurred, we follow a tiered response process, including notifying parents and providing support through our school counselor,” Blanchard said. “If the behavior persists, an administrator will hold a conference with the parents and the student.”

For both schools, addressing cyberbullying poses unique challenges. Outside of school hours, Blanchard encourages students and parents to take proactive measures such as unfriending and blocking.

“We also encourage parents to monitor their children’s technology use, especially gaming, smartphones, computers, and watches,” Blanchard said. “It’s essential for parents to model appropriate technology use and demonstrate respectful communication. Parents are the first and most important teachers for our students.”

The South Carolina Department of Education urges parents to report bullying instances immediately and recommends requesting an investigation or writing a complaint to the school district if unsatisfied with the course of action.

“If the parents feel they are not getting a prompt response to their concerns from the district superintendent’s office, the parents should then contact the Office of the Ombudsman at the SCDE so that a course of action involving the parent and the district can be taken to hopefully resolve the parents’ concerns,” a SCDE spokesperson said.

If students or parents have witnessed or experienced bullying, anonymous reports can be made at bcsdschools.net/page/anonymous-reporting-of-concerns.

Blanchard encourages students to assert themselves respectfully, lean on their support systems, and “become upstanders rather than bystanders.”