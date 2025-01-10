Locally-owned Charleston Mahjong Club creates game tiles with a Lowcountry flair and style

In the past few years, the ancient game of mahjong, a tile-based game requiring specific matching combinations to win, has seen a resurgence of popularity.

This is not your grandma’s mahjong. With a large social following, the game is becoming a staple at bridal showers, girls’ nights, and a favorite with Lowcountry locals.

Over a year ago, Daniel Island residents and business owners Meghann Caloudas, a mobile physical therapist; and Childs Thrasher, a local attorney, co-founded the Charleston Mahjong Club. Their company creates and designs mahjong tiles.

“My girlfriend and I were looking for mahjong tile sets when we first started learning, but we couldn't find any that really spoke to us," said Caloudas, a founding member of the Daniel Island Yacht Club. "I told her my ideas for a ski club tile and the yacht club tile."

After having fun designing tiles, they began making game sets. With the help of graphic designer Rachel Wilson, the Charleston Mahjong Club was born.

“We focus on providing tile sets and accessories required for the game of mahjong," Thrasher said. "We have over 180 mahjong instructors across the country who teach and hold events with our tiles. It's a great way to meet people. The mahjong community is a wonderful and supportive group.”

Jessica Young of Young Children’s Charities became involved with the Charleston Mahjong Club a year ago.

“We did a mahjong event for our charity. They came with their sets and displayed them. I loved working with them; they are both the sweetest!" she said. "My first set I purchased from them, The Country Club line, is my favorite! The quality of their tiles is impeccable and so cute.”

Kristin Gee of MahjonGee and the Mount Pleasant Mahjong Club learned to play on a girls’ trip. She fell in love with mahjong.

"I began teaching friends and neighbors, simply so I'd have people to play with. This hobby turned into a side gig and later became the main gig," Gee said. "I’m thrilled to partner with Charleston Mahjong Club to promote their tiles and brand. We have an exciting launch party for a new tile set in the works.”

Cindy Jones has been playing mahjong for eight years and loves sharing her knowledge of the game and teaching others. As an ambassador for the Charleston Mahjong Club, she is passionate about promoting mahjong and their custom tiles.

“The whole game is about the tiles," Jones said. "The weight of the tile, the clicking of the tile, holding it, flipping… The Charleston Mahjong Club has amazing tiles. Not only are they beautiful, (but they) also represent Daniel Island and Charleston. I love the colors and effervescence of the tiles. When you hear them clicking, when you're mixing them up, it's a beautiful feel.”