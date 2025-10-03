Long Point Road resurfacing project begins

As part of Charleston County’s resurfacing plan, crews are resurfacing a portion of Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant. Work will be completed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, and is expected to be completed in mid-April.

Funded by the Charleston County Transportation Committee, the project includes milling and replacing four inches of asphalt on Long Point Road between Highway 17 North and Lillie and Rebecca Lane.

Intermittent nighttime lane closures will be in effect while work is underway. Traffic control and flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

For more information on Charleston County’s Pavement Management Program, see the website.

- Provided by Charleston County