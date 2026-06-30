Longtime DI dermatology practice to move, join new team

One of Daniel Island’s longest-standing medical practices is preparing for a new chapter.

For more than 25 years, Daniel Island Dermatology has treated generations of Lowcountry families – everything from routine skin checks to chronic dermatologic conditions.

But on July 14, Daniel Island Dermatology will change names and its location as it transitions to Clearline Dermatology and relocates to the recently built 211 Seven Farms Drive, just steps away from its current location at 225 Seven Farms.

While patients will notice a new name, a larger office, and some new faces, Dr. Rachel Hill says the heart of the longtime practice will remain unchanged.

“My goal is simple: to ensure that patients on Daniel Island and the surrounding areas continue to receive the high-quality, personalized dermatologic care they have come to expect,” Hill said. “While the name on the door is changing, our commitment to patients remains the same.”

The practice’s roots on Daniel Island stretch back to 1999, when Hill’s mother, Dr. Eleanor Sahn, founded the office. Hill joined the practice in 2014 and has continued its patient-centered mission.

“It has been a privilege to care for generations of families here and to build lasting relationships with our patients,” Hill said.

The transition follows Sahn’s retirement and Hill’s search for a new practice partner.

“After Dr. Sahn’s retirement, I’d hoped to join forces with like-minded dermatologists who prioritize patient care above all else and practice medicine in a thoughtful, principled way, as Dr. Sahn always did.”

That search led her to Clearline Dermatology founders Drs. Richard Pierce and Casey Chern. Hill said years of caring for mutual patients and friendships formed within the Daniel Island community revealed a shared philosophy of care.

“Clearline Dermatology is physician-owned and physician-operated, which was important to me because it allows medical decisions to remain centered on patients rather than outside corporate interests,” Hill said.

The move to 211 Seven Farms Drive was driven by the need for more room. "We had outgrown our previous office,” she said.

The office will offer additional exam rooms, updated technology, more appointment times, and space for expanded services.

For longtime patients, Hill hopes the transition will feel less like a change and more like an evolution.