Longtime toy store WonderWorks nearly doubles Mount Pleasant space

After 36 years in Mount Pleasant, WonderWorks toy store is expanding its footprint and making room for even more imagination.

The longtime toy store recently expanded into the adjacent space at Belle Hall Shopping Center, growing from 3,500 to 6,000 square feet full of toys, games, books, and hands-on experiences.

“We are known not just in our local community but in the toy industry as a whole for being very on trend,” WonderWorks store owner Elizabeth Royall said. “We are always looking for the next hottest thing to provide our customers, and we really find those items by listening to our customers.”

The expansion marks another chapter in the store's 36-year history. WonderWorks moved to Belle Hall 20 years ago, initially occupying a 2,500-square-foot space. Ten years ago, the store moved into a larger 3,500-square-foot location. When the neighboring space became available in January, WonderWorks saw an opportunity to grow once again.

The result is a larger, more interactive store designed not only to hold more toys but to give customers more opportunities to play, explore, and discover something new.

Among the new features is an exclusive air-tube buildout by Fat Brain Toy, which specializes in child development toys, along with hands-on activity centers provided by wooden toymakers Melissa & Doug. A dedicated play station by Tony's is also expected to be completed by November.

The additional space gives WonderWorks room to expand its existing books, science, and LEGO sections while bringing in more inventory and opportunities for active play. It also creates more room for events and activities throughout the year.

“We will shift as the interests of our clients shift and as cool new products and activities come out. We will be evolving,” Royall said. “There will always be something new when somebody comes in, even if it's the next day that they come in.”

WonderWorks celebrated the expanded space with an Oct. 3 grand opening featuring toy testing, raffles, and vendors. Proceeds from a raffle of popular NeeDoh products benefited Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, continuing the store’s longtime focus on giving back.

“That's very important to who we are. Normally, anytime we do an event, we are always doing some sort of fundraising,” Royall said.

The store has also supported the Alzheimer's Association and donated gifts and games to programs within Berkeley and Charleston County school districts.

As WonderWorks enters its next chapter, Royall said their goal remains much the same as it has been for the past 36 years: to give everyone a place to discover something new.