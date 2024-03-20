Look Who’s Here: 1184 Clements Ferry Road

One of the first buildings you’ll see when entering the north side of Clements Ferry, right near Cainhoy Road, is 1184 Clements Ferry Road.

Located next to Joey Tomatoes Deli & Market, the building has seen a range of businesses since opening in 2006. The one-story, 29,000-square-foot retail and office building is home to eight businesses ranging from real estate to fitness to a dispensary.

Arcanna Dispensary is one of the two dispensaries you can find on Clements Ferry. Founded in 2018, Arcanna is a local, family-owned hemp and cannabis business, and the first fully-licensed seed-to-sale hemp business in the state, according to CEO Aaron Anderson-Rolfes.

“After earning a chemistry degree and falling in love with the science of the plant, I started Arcanna to help our patients find holistic ways to help symptoms of illnesses and mental health issues,” he said. “We have a goal to educate and alleviate our community however we can!”

Products include edibles and vapes that Anderson-Rolfes said are extracted from scratch and made in-house by hand to help give patients reassurance on its safety and efficacy.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Palmetto is a residential real estate brokerage serving the greater Charleston area with more than 80 agents serving both sellers and buyers.

The family-owned business has sold 1,368 homes since its opening in 2018 and takes pride in its experienced agents to help customers get top dollar for their home, owner Aimee Peterson said.

Peterson said the company is honored to help hundreds of families find their home.

“The Daniel Island area is an incredibly thriving market for us to be in real estate. Our state as a whole is projected to be the most moved-to state this year, with a majority of that being to the greater Charleston market.”

Magnolia Kitchens and Baths is a local hub for comprehensive kitchen and bath remodeling. Working alongside Seaside Building and Renovation, the duo’s goal is to transform visions into a tangible reality.

The opening page of Magnolia’s website states, “We understand that your home is an extension of your personality, and that’s why we take a personalized approach to every project, ensuring we deliver a space that reflects your unique style and meets your functional needs.”

The business offers contemporary kitchen remodeling, new cabinetry for homes, and bathroom renovation. Whether the preference is modern minimalism or classic elegance, the renovation team works to create personalized spaces that can transform a room into an experience.

Grammy’s Attic is a vintage and antique store offering antiques, vintage furniture, home decor, art and jewelry.

“We love what we do at Grammy’s Attic,” owner Rene Clark said. “Whether you are looking for that special piece for your home or for a gift, we can help.”

The store currently features spring and Easter decor, and vintage enthusiasts can search for one-of-a-kind finds to add character to any space.

“We live in the area and our neighbors seem to enjoy shopping in the neighborhood,” Clark said. “There isn’t another store like Grammy’s Attic on Clements Ferry. We are proud to be here and excited for the growth.”

Atlantic Computer Services is a provider of multiple IT services ranging from network design, computer and server configuration, as well as complex multi-site solutions, with a full help desk and maintenance support staff for the technical needs of customers.

Established in 2004, the computer service revels in building relationships with individuals and local businesses, while keeping users connected and protected.

Owner and Senior Systems Engineer Tom Michalski said he enjoys being able to provide a service that “allows individuals and businesses, small or large, to feel supported and secure using new technologies that help their business run smoothly, allowing time for them to focus on growth.”

Snap Fitness Mt. Pleasant is a 24/7 gym offering monthly contracts, personal training, and a variety of equipment. The locally-owned business welcomes members at any level of their fitness journey and promotes exercise to boost moods and self-esteem, improve focus, and to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

With 24/7 access to open-use gym equipment, private bathrooms and showers, on-demand fitness classes, and a Snap app, the fitness center strives to connect with Clements Ferry’s growing numbers.

“We love being able to serve Clements Ferry,” co-owner Becky Wollenberg said.

“It’s great for us to connect with members of the community, especially the new families moving here and high schoolers training here for sports. They come in and have a great relationship with our trainers.”

Elevate Cycling, located inside Snap Fitness Mt. Pleasant, offers indoor cycling classes in its boutique studio. Classes are focused on endurance, strength, intervals, high intensity and recovery, and can be enjoyed by members of Snap Fitness.