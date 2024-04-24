Look Who’s Here: 291 Seven Farms Drive

Tucked away on one of Daniel Island’s most prominent roads is 291 Seven Farms Drive. Home to three diverse businesses, the two-story building holds about 6,400 square feet of office space.

Tenants occupying the space include:

Daniel Island Animal Hospital has provided personalized wellness, medical, dental, and surgical care for pets in all life stages since 2004. The team of veterinarians is available for pet illness, injury, and routine wellness vet services.

In its 20th year of business, hospital administrator Eve Hosking said the secret to success is putting family first.

“We prioritize the health and happiness of clients’ beloved pets as if they were our own,” she said. “With personalized care and a supportive atmosphere, we’re here to be trusted partners in keeping furry family members healthy.”

Hosking looks forward to 20 more years of building relationships, promoting pet health, and supporting pet owners on the island.

“To work with a close-knit community that is so caring, makes practicing veterinary medicine here on Daniel Island incredibly fulfilling,” she said.

Mike Bannister Family Dentistry began in 2003 as one of the first dentists on Daniel Island. Led by Dr. Mike Bannister, the dentistry’s goal is to provide patients with affordable care in an inviting, supportive, and nurturing manner.

“Our highly trained professional team works together to make sure you have the best possible dental experience,” Bannister said on the dentistry’s website.

Dental services include routine cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions and implants, periodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and dental emergencies. All services are intended to prevent the need for restorative procedures later in life.

The dentistry aims to provide high-quality dental care in a timely fashion with attentive customer service.

According to Bannister’s website, the dentistry team strives to “provide the perfect blend of technical expertise, personal service, and dependable results, and (we) strongly believe in relationships based on communication and feedback.”

The National Golf Course Owners Association is a trade association for owners and operators of nearly 4,000 golf courses and facilities around the United States. From its Daniel Island office, the NGCOA provides education, research, and networking resources and also advocates for the industry in government affairs work.

Renée Flowers, the company’s senior director of communications, said the NGCOA is recognized as one of the most important and influential organizations in golf.

Members include owners and operators of privately owned public courses, municipal courses, and private clubs, including the Daniel Island Club.

“As a national business-to-business organization, we could be headquartered in a larger city, but we’re lucky to be on Daniel Island,” Flowers said.