Look Who’s Here: 866 Island Park Drive

Home to some of Daniel Island’s popular health services, 866 Island Park Drive will soon welcome the long-anticipated businesses of Par Paradise and Bucks Deli and Market.

Built in 2018, the mixed-use development sits on 29,000 square feet of street-front retail and 317 luxury apartment units, which are part of the Central Island Square Apartments.

Coming soon to the building’s corner suite is Bucks Deli and Market. Island residents can look forward to a gourmet market full of locally sourced, organic, natural, and allergen-friendly foods. This includes baked goods, made-to-order sandwiches and salads, homemade soups, prepared foods, farm-fresh produce, and specialty grocery items.

Owners Christian and Gail Buck came up with the idea of an island market shortly after moving to Daniel Island. Like many busy families, Gail said she found preparing home-cooked meals every night to be a challenge.

“It became apparent that many other Daniel Island families were looking for the same thing: elevated fare that included a variety of sandwiches and salads, prepared foods, organic groceries, and last-minute options for entertaining.

“We have spent over a year developing our concept, designing the space, and securing a fantastic executive chef and staff. We gave the market a warm, local hometown feel and named it ‘Bucks’ so our customers will know it’s owned by a local family who truly cares about bringing them ‘a taste of home.’”

The deli will be open for breakfast and lunch, and the market will have an array of daily-made prepared foods to choose from for dinner. Gail said Bucks is moving into its final stage of construction, and they anticipate opening in August or September of this year.

“We’re excited to bring a variety of options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that incorporate staples we’re accustomed to from the Northeast and some of the extraordinary cuisine we’ve been exposed to here in Charleston,” she said. “We look forward to supporting local farmers, Daniel Island vendors, and giving back to this community that we love.”

Also coming soon to the building is Par Paradise, a cutting-edge indoor golf haven. The space will boast three top-of-the-line TruGolf simulator bays decked out with the latest APOGEE launch monitor system and E6 course software, granting players access to 100 courses worldwide. Its PuttView interactive green is designed to elevate the putting game to new heights with augmented reality.

Owner Chris Buchholz said some of the technology here will be the first of its kind in the state and the Southeast as a whole.

“I’m excited to be able to offer so many perks and opportunities for our members to make this feel more like a true club versus just a climate-controlled practice space,” Buchholz said.

Par Paradise will also host regular tournaments, league play, and social events. If construction stays on track, Buchholz said they are looking at a mid-to-late June opening.

While residents await the new businesses, they can still benefit from the services of iCRYO and Crescent Eye Care, which are currently operating at 866 Island Park Drive.

A cryotherapy wellness center, iCRYO offers health and recovery services. Services include cryotherapy, infrared saunas, red light therapy, compression therapy, and a bioimpedance analysis to determine body composition.

It also offers a medical weight-loss program, IV hydration therapy, NAD therapy, intermuscular vitamin shots, and ozone therapy.

Co-owner Cindy Powers said taking care of the mind and body can greatly impact a person’s overall well-being.

“Daniel Island is an active community where the people are so friendly and genuinely care about their health and wellness. We provide personal health services that address performance and recovery for athletes, pain and inflammation, anti-aging, medical conditions, and so much more.”

Crescent Eye Care offers comprehensive eye and vision care to its Charleston patients, from those who are buying their first set of glasses to those whose eyes have witnessed decades of memories.

Crescent offers eye exams, contact fittings, and treatments for cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration.

Optometrist Devin McKinney said when he was looking for a business space, Daniel Island was his first choice.

“It wasn’t a comparison,” he said. “We’ve lived here for 17 years and are so excited to serve the community. Our focus is on delivering personalized and attentive service, unique eyeglass frames you won’t find anywhere else, and good conversation.”