Looking for a place to celebrate Galentine's Day? Check out these events ...

Oyster Candle Company: Galentine’s Girl’s Night Out on Feb. 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., featuring live music, complimentary wine tasting, candle pouring, and create-your-own perfume.

Frannie and the Fox: Galentine’s Day Cocktail Class on Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Charleston Museum: Galentine’s Day Floral Bouquet Workshop on Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

PlantHouse: Galentine’s Day Terrarium Workshop on Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Belle Station: Galentine’s Dinner on Feb. 14 from 4 p.m. to close, serving specialty cocktails, flowers, half-off wine and burgers, and a $200 gift card giveaway.

New Realm Brewing: Love is Blind Cocktail Experience on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., night of blindfolded mixology.

Little Palm: Galentine’s Girls Night at the Backyard on Feb. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m., offers drinks, vendors, music, and a puppy kissing booth.