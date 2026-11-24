Antique and vintage shopping has become an alternative to supporting big corporations and a way to give items with so much beauty and charm another life. With new items being mass-produced and often more modern in design, there's a certain beauty in things that come from the past, along with a durability that stands the test of time.

Rene Clark, owner of Grammy’s Attic at 1184-G Clements Ferry Road, has always been a lover of antique items. After having rented space inside another store and doing custom furniture refinishing, she decided it was time to open her own shop four years ago.

When selecting the name “Grammy’s Attic,” Clark was inspired by the fact that she was about to become a grandmother.

“I thought about my own grandmother and all the antiques that she had,” Clark said. “They were practical antiques, things that had been in the family for years. I thought, well, it's like having an attic. So Grammy’s Attic became the name.”

Grammy’s Attic combines consignment and furniture restoration with antique and vintage shopping, offering customers an eclectic mix of items to explore.

“When you come into Grammy's Attic, you can rest assured, it's an eclectic mix in here. You can find antiques, vintage, and even a few new pieces of furniture and home decor,” Clark said.

In addition to sourced vintage items and furniture restorations, Grammy’s Attic also offers some locally made goods from area artists and makers. Shoppers can find everything from local artwork and prints to handmade candles and jewelry.

Clark believes there are several reasons people gravitate toward vintage shopping. Beyond the desire to support small businesses, she points to the quality and durability of older furniture, noting that many of her customers are furnishing new homes and looking for well-made, unique pieces. There's also the appeal of filling a home with items that have character and a story of their own.

“Whenever you're doing your house, you want a story,” she said.

When sourcing new items for the store, Clark strives to find the collectibles people are looking for, such as blue-and-white pieces – which are especially popular right now – while also seeking out unique items customers may not find anywhere else.

“When you come in, you'll see it's not what you see everywhere. That's what we strive to do – find things that are a little more interesting,” Clark said. “And I try to keep the prices very reasonable.”

As the Clements Ferry area continues to grow and expand, Clark says she has been happy to see so many repeat customers who enjoy shopping locally and supporting neighborhood businesses.