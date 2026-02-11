Love on the clock: When local couples work together

For some couples, love isn’t confined to date nights or weekend getaways; it thrives amid spreadsheets, menus, and brainstorming sessions. Working together can be a recipe for romance, but it can also test even the strongest partnerships.

Tessa and Todd Miller know this well. The married duo co-own Community Crafthouse, a neighborhood-focused taproom that opened its first location in Point Hope and recently expanded to north Mount Pleasant.

“We both shared a passion for eating out and hanging out at cool spots and noticed that Clements Ferry could really use a spot for people to get together and enjoy great drinks and food, so we decided it was time to give it a try in the spring of 2023,” Tessa said.

Their partnership is built on complementary strengths. “I manage operations while Todd handles the business side,” Tessa said. “It’s a really good partnership when running two businesses together.”

And while disagreements happen, Tessa added with a laugh, “It’s actually pretty easy – Todd usually just tells me I’m right and moves on.”

The payoff? A shared sense of accomplishment.

“After all the planning and preparation, when we finally opened the doors and saw customers walk in and appreciate the business we opened in their neighborhood, we both looked at each other and knew we had done something special,” Tessa recalled, adding that they make a point to separate business from home life. “When things are stressful at work, we try not to let it bleed into our personal side of the marriage.”

Tessa and Todd aren’t alone.

Take Daniel Island's Ethan and Katie Ross, marketing analysts at a local tech firm. Their shared projects often blur the line between deadlines and date nights. “We challenge each other professionally, but we also know when to switch off and just enjoy a dinner together,” Ethan said.

Then there’s Sofia and Liam Chen, Clements Ferry Road schoolteachers who co-lead an afterschool robotics club. Their classroom collaboration extends to teamwork at home. “It’s nice having someone who completely gets your daily struggles,” Sofia said. “Plus, planning a lesson together can feel surprisingly romantic.”

Romance at work is common: A 2026 Forbes survey found that over 60% of adults have experienced a workplace romance, with 43% marrying their coworker. Comfort, shared experiences, and limited time outside work are key drivers, but there are risks too, from gossip to blurred boundaries.

For couples like the Millers, the benefits can outweigh the challenges.

“We’ve learned we can depend on each other for more than just companionship,” Tessa said. “It’s an interesting thing when you wake up next to your business partner and your life partner.”