Love lessons to keep the spark

If lasting love had a rulebook, it wouldn’t be one-size-fits-all. We asked Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents who’ve made love go the distance to share the small truths, big lessons, and everyday habits that keep their relationships strong.

John Chavis

I’d say the secret isn’t avoiding hard seasons, it’s choosing each other through them. Remember communication, humility, and the fact that you’re on the same team even when life is heavy. Marriage isn’t about perfection, it’s about commitment when things aren’t easy. Love that lasts isn’t built in the good times, it’s built in the hard ones.

Diane Rice

Marry your best friend, who happens to be smart, funny, kind, and adorable. Put them and your marriage first, always.

Amber Zeeb-Essen

Always laugh, always play, and always say, "I love you"! Marriage is hard, but when you sit back and remember why you said, "I do," it becomes easy.

Chelsea Smith

When relationships hit a rough patch, it’s so important to keep trying and never give up on your person. Life is long and people are so easy to move on when life gets hard, but it’s so worth it to just work at it.

Cathy Canoles

Laugh with each other. I was lucky enough to find someone just as goofy as me!

Katie Sikorski

Choose to show up for each other everyday, whether that’s with love or grace. Not everyday is easy but you fight the hard times together and enjoy the good times laughing alongside each other.

Kalyn Murphy

Love that lasts isn’t about never struggling; it’s about learning how to struggle together. Patience, grace, and shared values turn moments into a lifetime. Communicate always, not to prove right versus wrong, but to understand and connect rather than divide.

Vijaya Bodach

God first, then husband and children, then myself.

Alicia Ebersole

Having fun and laughing. I feel like with all the craziness of adult life, couples forget to have fun and enjoy each other. Never stop dating each other.

Lori Pittari

It’s like a recipe. You need trust, communication, respect, understanding, humor, tenacity, and unconditional love. Mix gently and let it bake, enjoying all of the craziness through the years.

Laura Gallagher

No jealousy! Appreciate and show off your lover. If someone looks at them a little longer, be happy that that person is yours and chose you and smile! There will always be beautiful women and handsome men passing by you.

Joannah Sampson

Being there for each other during the worst of times. My husband of 11 years, together for 20 years, and I have taken turns caring for each other off and on through cancer for the past seven years. Loving each other when you each are at your lowest, and coming out the other side stronger, forges a bond that lasts forever.

Christine Hayes

23 years together, and we have an agreement that the word “divorce” can never ever be used.

Brittany Chavez

Recognize that love and a relationship aren't 50/50, no matter how many times we’ve heard that saying! Some days it’s 90/10 or 60/40 – it’s never equal. Someone will always have to give a little more, not because their partner is slacking, but because sometimes that’s all they’ve got in them!

Marilyn Takacs