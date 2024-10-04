In Loving Memory of George “Ryan” Butler

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George “Ryan” Butler on March 25, 2024. Born on Dec. 19, 1974, Ryan’s early years were spent in Medford, New Jersey. His adventurous spirit and boundless love found its home on Daniel Island with his beloved wife and children, where they lived for the last 19 years, following a move from Atlanta.

Ryan leaves behind his loving wife, Jenny, of 23 years; his whole world, daughter Ella and son Jackson “Banks;” his mother Jean; his siblings, Carole, Jackie, Kathy and JD; and his adoring nieces and nephew. His familial bond, woven with love, laughter, and countless memories, remains unbroken.

Ryan was a proud graduate of Shawnee High School and Bowling Green State University. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity while at Bowling Green and his Beta brothers were a second family. Ryan’s passion for home building was kindled by his father Jack, who was also a home builder. His illustrious career began with John Weiland Homes and Neighborhoods, before founding Shelter Custom-Built Living in 2013.

Under his leadership, Shelter garnered multiple “Prism Awards” and also became the first builder in South Carolina featured on the “Today’s Builder” television show, a testament to Ryan’s vision and dedication.

Ryan’s true legacy lies in both his professional accomplishments and the warmth and love he shared with his family and friends. Ryan was a natural athlete in all sports he tried. He was an avid ice hockey and soccer player growing up and an outdoors enthusiast.

His happiest moments were spent in nature, whether running, surfing, or simply enjoying the company of his loved ones under the open sky.

Ryan’s compassionate spirit, characterized by his easy smile, infectious laugh, and timeless adoration for his family, forged bonds that transcend his passing. His zest for life, evident in his love for music, adventurous tasting of new beers, and the simple pleasure of companionship, will forever echo in the hearts of those he touched.

As we say goodbye to Ryan, let us honor his memory by embracing the beauty in everyday moments, the strength in togetherness, and the joy in love shared. His legacy of kindness, resilience, compassionate spirit, great faith and unwavering affection will continue to inspire and guide us.

In remembrance of Ryan, a celebration of his life was held on April 5 at the Daniel Island Club.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ryan Butler Memorial Fund at any Synovus Bank.

Farewell Ryan, until we meet again. Your light shines on in the lives you’ve gracefully touched.

- provided by the family