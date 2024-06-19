Lowcountry snakes

One of the major appeals of Lowcountry living is how close residents are to nature.

With that appeal comes the responsibility of understanding and coexisting with local wildlife, including the venomous snakes of South Carolina.

Thirty-eight species of snakes inhabit the state, and most of them live in Charleston. Who could blame them?

Between the marshes, lakes, and wooded areas, the chance of encountering a snake is pretty high, especially as summertime rolls out.

Gabe Shuler, a naturalist at Cypress Gardens, has worked with snakes for over 15 years. He knows the ins and outs of identifying snakes, understanding their behavior, and how to stay safe.

“I’ve always been fascinated with snakes and grew up on a farm in the Francis Marion National Forest catching snakes and learning all I could about them,” he said. “Working with snakes for over 15 years now, I have never had a bad day when getting to find, interact with, and see these amazing animals that call our state home.”

South Carolina’s diverse snake population includes both harmless and venomous species. According to Shuler, “The only way to accurately identify venomous snakes is to learn their range and patterns.”

Venomous Snakes in SC

Copperhead: The copperhead is the most common venomous snake in the state. Characterized by dark brown, hourglass-shaped crossbands on a pink to coppery-tan background, these snakes are found all across the state, from the mountains to the coast.

Shuler points out an easy identification tip: “Look for brown Hershey Kiss-shaped saddles on the body with a light tan background.”

Pigmy Rattlesnake: South Carolina’s smallest rattlesnake, the pigmy rattlesnake, grows just over a foot long. Its colors range from dark charcoal gray to light gray and pink, with dark spots and a faint red stripe. These snakes are found across the state, except in the mountain region.

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake: The state’s largest venomous snake, the Eastern diamondback rattlesnake, inhabits pine flatwoods, rolling pine hills, and maritime grasslands of the Lowcountry. Recognizable by the dark brown to black diamonds along their backs, these snakes are ambush predators, lying in wait for their prey.

Timber Rattlesnake: The timber rattlesnake has two forms: the mountain form, known as the timber rattlesnake, and the coastal form, known as the canebrake rattlesnake. Both forms are tan with dark brown crossbands and typically exhibit an orange to pinkish stripe down the back.

Cottonmouth: Also known as the water moccasin, the cottonmouth resides in wetlands and swamps. Their color varies from dark brown and black to olive and tan. Unlike other snakes that try to escape, cottonmouths often stand their ground, coiling up and showing their white, cotton-like mouth as a warning.

Coral Snake: With its bright red, yellow, and black bands, Shuler said the coral snake is a secretive species. “Eastern coral snakes are one of the easiest to identify, but the rarest to see.” Found along the coast and through the Midlands, this snake spends much of its time underground or in loose sandy soil.

Most snakes keep a low profile, preferring to live under logs or leaf litter, but the saying “you are what you eat” applies to them as well. To locate a particular snake or avoid them entirely, consider its diet.

Rat and corn snakes, avid rodent hunters, are often found around houses and barns. Black racers, with their high energy and sharp eyesight, are frequently spotted in gardens and yards where they hunt lizards that feed on insects. Rough green snakes, with their bright green scales blending seamlessly with vines, weave through trees in search of bugs. Cottonmouths, dark like the wetlands they inhabit, swim through swamps hunting for frogs and fish.

By understanding these snakes’ preferred habitats and prey, you can more effectively attract or deter them from your yard.

The probability of encountering a snake can also depend on environmental factors. Temperature is the most influential factor affecting the movement of snakes, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. In March or April, snakes typically emerge from brumation – a low-energy state they enter during winter to survive colder temperatures – and then remain active through October.

How to safely coexist with snakes

Give them space. Most snakes, including venomous ones, are not aggressive and will flee when given a chance. “If you encounter a snake, do not try to pick it up or harm it,” Shuler advised. “Most bites happen when people try to grab, kill, or step on the snake. Keep a safe distance and leave it alone.”

Know where snakes live. Understanding preferred habitats can help you avoid unwanted encounters. Keep your yard clear of debris, leaf litter, and thick foliage to make it less attractive to snakes.

Protective clothing. When hiking or doing yard work, wear boots and long pants to protect yourself from potential bites. Avoid tall grass and stick to well-trodden paths.

When they’re too close for comfort. If there is a snake in your yard, Shuler recommends referring to the Free Snake Relocation Directory page on Facebook to get in contact with a local professional who can come and safely relocate the snake. “Please do not call emergency services, as many of them are not trained with snakes and many times end up killing the snake rather than safely relocating it,” he said.

Recognize venomous bites. A venomous snake bite often causes swelling, pain, and sometimes visible fang marks. Symptoms can also include nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. If bitten, seek medical help immediately, keep calm, and keep the bite below heart level.

Know the emergency steps if bitten. Call 911 or get to a hospital quickly. Do not apply a tourniquet, ice, or attempt to suck out the venom. Instead, wash the wound, immobilize the area, and keep it lower than the heart if possible.

Snakes play a vital role in maintaining the balance of ecosystems by controlling rodent and pest populations. Despite the fear snakes often evoke, they generally pose little threat to humans when left undisturbed.

“Snakes are a key component to a healthy ecosystem and want nothing more than to be left alone,” Shuler said.

By respecting snakes and taking simple precautions, encountering them can just be a friendly visit with your cold-blooded neighbors.