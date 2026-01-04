Lt. George Bradley retires from Team 5 police patrol

The radio never really goes silent. Not after 27 years.

But for Lt. George Bradley, the calls, the chaos, and the quiet, everyday moments of service are finally giving way to something new: retirement.

After three years leading the Charleston Police Department's Team 5 – the unit covering Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry corridor – Bradley is stepping down. In his place is Lt. Joseph Harvill, a longtime colleague shaped in part by Bradley himself.

“I have been a first responder for a long time now. This is what I love and cherish – helping others,” Bradley said. “I am proud of my career. I am excited for a new chapter of life and hesitant at the same time.”

That hesitation makes sense. Law enforcement, he says, isn’t just a job.

“Law enforcement is a family as well as a profession,” Bradley said. “I have made a lot of friends I call my brothers and sisters that will stay with me for the rest of my life. I will miss seeing this side of my family on a daily basis.”

Bradley’s career spans far beyond Charleston, from his early days in North Carolina as a volunteer firefighter, dispatcher, EMS worker, and officer to more than 18 years in Special Operations on the Tactical Team. Along the way came moments that shaped him and the department.

“I will never forget the loss of nine firemen at the Sofa Superstore Fire, the shooting at Mother Emanuel Church, and the loss of several friends while in the line of duty,” he said.

Those experiences followed him into leadership, especially in training, where he focused on making sure hard lessons weren’t repeated.

“One of my goals as an instructor was to learn from critical incidents where lives were lost and to make sure we conduct training so it doesn’t happen again the same way,” he said.

But in recent years, his focus narrowed to something closer to home: a community growing almost faster than it can keep up.

“Being able to get to know residents on Daniel Island and really see the love and support they have for the police department has been amazing,” Bradley said. “The growing Clements Ferry Road area is fresh on the mind of the department, and resources are being allocated to make sure we can keep up with the growth. I encourage residents to be patient and wait amidst the challenges and frustrations.”

A NEW COMMANDER

Now, he leaves that balancing act to Harvill, someone who already knows the playbook.

“Lt. Bradley, as a mentor and friend, has imparted an untold amount of professional, tactical, and leadership lessons upon me throughout my career,” Harvill said. “He epitomizes servant leadership with a selfless love for being a first responder within his community. I could not be more thrilled to follow in his footsteps.”

Harvill officially took over on March 28, bringing nearly 18 years with the Charleston Police Department – a career spent entirely within the agency since graduating from The Citadel in 2008. His résumé runs from Special Victims Unit detective to FBI task force officer and later into leadership roles as sergeant in the department’s Professional Development and Training Unit, where he worked closely with Bradley, and later in recruitment. Along the way, he’s built a reputation for mentoring officers and serving in roles that keep him closely connected to the public, something he says he’s eager to continue on Daniel Island.

“This community is growing quickly, which is exciting to see,” Harvill said. “With any inherent change, there will be challenges, but with change comes opportunity.”

At the top of that list: traffic, infrastructure, and keeping pace with rapid development.

“Roadway traffic issues are something that I see as a potential challenge,” he said, adding that officers will continue finding ways to serve despite limits beyond their control.

His early approach is simple: listen first.

“In the coming weeks, it is a priority of mine to observe how our officers operate in their daily patrol routines and see how I can better support them, which ultimately will positively better the services that we can provide to the citizens,” Harvill said.

And like Bradley, he’s putting an emphasis on connection.

“Community is immensely important,” he said. “I am already getting indoctrinated in the various community groups, and I’m looking to have a positive presence to build these relationships.”

Residents can reach Harvill at harvillj@charleston-sc.gov, his self-described “electronic leash.”

For both Bradley and Harvill, the job has never just been about enforcement. It’s about people.

“I am a husband, father, and son first, and this is where I call home too,” Harvill said.