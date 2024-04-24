Lyme in the Lowcountry: A Point Hope mother’s tips and tricks to prevent tick bites

More than two decades ago, while living in New Jersey, Point Hope resident Kathy Meis and her four children suffered from a case of Lyme disease firsthand.

Meis and her oldest daughter Katherine, five years old at the time, didn’t expect a day of fun to turn into the start of symptoms that stuck around for the next 10 years.

“We were in the natural history museum with other friends and children,” Meis recounted. “Suddenly, Katherine just sat down on the stairs and said, ‘I can’t walk anymore.’”

Meis, who had suffered from Lyme disease herself, didn’t know their northeastern climate would be a risk factor to cause such a struggle for her and each of her children.





After years of different treatments and co-infections, her daughter Katherine was finally past the worst of it.

Lyme disease, a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of black-legged ticks, has long been associated with regions in the northeastern and midwestern United States.

Its presence in areas like Charleston, although less common, underscores the importance of awareness and preventive measures for residents and outdoor aficionados. Spending time outdoors during the warmer months is the primary risk factor for Lyme disease.

South Carolina is currently classified as a low-incidence state for the disease. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Lowcountry reported 23 cases of Lyme disease in 2023, and only eight cases the year before.

Dr. Adeline Koay, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at MUSC, said the disease is more commonly found in heavily wooded areas from April to October. These warmer months can impact hikers, campers, and people who like to run, bike, or hunt.

The disease is diagnosed with antibody testing, along with the common signs and symptoms that follow the disease. A red bullseye rash, called erythema migrans, can be found on several patients after a tick bite. Early symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, fatigue, aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

Late symptoms of the disease can be more dangerous, including severe stiffness, facial palsy, dizziness, nerve pain, and arthritis.

“Mine started with an incredible forgetfulness,” Meis recalled. “I felt extremely disoriented and congested, and I’ve never had a sinus infection in the spring before. I actually pulled the tick off of me when it happened, and I went to the doctor and said, ‘I think this is Lyme disease. Here’s the tick!’”

Meis said symptoms manifested differently in each of her children and stressed the importance of early detection and aggressive treatment otherwise the symptoms may last for years.

“When you’re taking your family on hikes or live in a wooded area, and you come home to one person getting very ill in the middle of summer, it’s hard to catch,” she said.

“You have to think of your environment. If symptoms get stranger and you’re not getting answers, I always say test for Lyme disease. It’s really much more prevalent than you’d think.”

Koay underscored the importance of testing for Lyme disease and explained the different treatment options.

“Early diagnosis and proper antibiotic treatment of Lyme disease is important and can help prevent late Lyme disease, which can be more difficult to treat,” she said. “Oral or IV antibiotics are used depending on manifestation.”

Koay said most patients completely recover when treated with a two- to four-week course of oral antibiotics, and those with prolonged symptoms typically get better over time without additional antibiotics, though it can take months to feel well again.

To prevent tick bites, DHEC’s senior public information officer Laura Renwick recommends using Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents containing picaridin, DEET, IR3535, the oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol.

“After prolonged outdoor exposure, check for ticks as they can hide in the hair, groin area, behind the knees, and under the armpits, and shower as soon as possible,” Renwick said.

She also recommends tumbling dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks that may be present on clothing after outdoor activities.

If a tick is found on your body, use a set of clean tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible.

“In one steady motion, pull the tick straight out and away from the skin,” Renwick said. “Removing ticks within 24 hours greatly reduces the risk for Lyme disease. Cleanse the area with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.”

From her own experience, Meis also recommended tucking pants into socks, wearing long sleeves, and washing clothing immediately after being outdoors.

Meis said becoming an advocate for herself and her family was an important part in getting the treatment they needed.

“At the time, there was a lack of understanding. Just because Lyme isn’t prevalent here doesn’t mean it should not be considered if something bizarre is happening to your health,” she said.

“I can say that when we moved here, we were relieved to not have to deal with the daily tick checks anymore!”