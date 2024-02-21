Mahjong resurgence: MAHJ WITH MARLO gets in on the craze

Mahjong is an ancient game for four players that uses 144 tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols. Recently the game is seeing a resurgence of popularity.

After only one lesson, many players may find it’s not only a fun social game, but it also gets the brain buzzing. With a new generation embracing mahjong, Daniel Island resident Marlo Catroppa decided the time was right to start teaching and opened her business, MAHJ WITH MARLO.

Catroppa’s love of mahjong started a year ago when a girlfriend invited her to try a class for fun. She started teaching close friends and family members. With a master’s degree in education, and 20 years of teaching experience, Catroppa took a chance and put a post on Facebook’s DI Moms page.

“My inbox was flooded with a whole new generation of women wanting to learn. Since then, I’ve taught over 350 people and love every minute of it! Like most natural born teachers, my passion for doing this is in the warmth and joy of meeting new people and seeing the ‘lightbulb’ moment of each and every person I teach as they begin to understand something new.”

Catroppa has cracked the mystery of mahjong’s popularity. “The excitement of mahjong lies in the continuous decision-making process. The unique experience of manipulating and arranging the beautiful tiles draws everyone to the table, especially the kids!”

Jessie Newton was new in town and mahjong seemed like a perfect way to meet members in the community and have some fun. “Marlo is a fabulous teacher who is witty and playful. I beg everyone to learn mahjong, I swear it’s good for your mental health. A quick game using your brain.”

Cara Schaafsma of Carolina One Real Estate made a New Year resolution to learn something new in 2024. “I love games, so that’s all it took for me. A good friend told me about Marlo’s class,” she said. “In the short time I’ve played I’ve met some great ladies. It’s given me something in common with new friends.”

Tiffany Ferez wanted to see what all the hype was about and decided to take a mahjong class. “I was enticed by Marlo’s classes because she offers classes for every level and plans themed and festive events. Learning something new can be intimidating or stressful, but Marlo couldn’t have made it any easier!”

Ferez especially enjoys the opportunity to share the game with younger players. “These days, getting parents, along with their kids and teens, around the same table, interested in playing the same game, can be a rarity. Playing mahjong opens conversation and interaction while doing something fun – without a screen!”

Catroppa teaches weekly beginner and advanced mahjong classes out of her home, as well as working with private parties for small gatherings throughout the area. For more information email mahjwithmarlo@gmail.com . To see what mahjong classes are all about follow MAHJWITHMARLO on Instagram.