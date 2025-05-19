Make family barbecues a breeze

When it’s time for some fun in the sun, you probably don’t want to waste too much time in the kitchen. And with Memorial Day celebrations from backyards to the beach taking place this holiday weekend, this creamy potato salad is ideal for making quickly at home before heading off to your get-together. Find more easy summer recipes culinary.net.

Potato Salad

Recipe courtesy of Cookin' Savvy.

Servings: 4-6

3 pounds potatoes

4 boiled eggs, coarsely chopped

2 dill pickles

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 package (2 1/2 ounces) real bacon pieces

2 cups mayonnaise

2 tablespoons mustard

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

smoked paprika, for garnish

Coarsely chop potatoes. In a Dutch oven, boil until fork tender. Drain then add coarsely chopped eggs and pickles.

Add garlic powder, onion powder, bacon pieces, mayonnaise and mustard. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix well.

Transfer to a large bowl and refrigerate 1-2 hours. Garnish with smoked paprika.

Provided by Family Features.