Making waves

For most of her life, Hope Gethers avoided the water.

A childhood swim lesson gone wrong left her terrified of drowning, and despite living in Charleston, where pools and beaches can be a way of life, she stayed on the sidelines, watching rather than diving in.

But in 2023, at the age of 50, Gethers decided it was time to face her biggest fear head-on.

“I’d been afraid of swimming – drowning, really – my entire life,” the Daniel Island mom said.

“I didn’t want my children to have my fear of water, so I made sure they learned how to swim. My youngest son was deathly afraid like me, but he had wonderful instructors at Kids First Swim, and now he’s a fish, just like his older sister.”

It wasn’t just her children who inspired her. Local television news anchor Ann McGill from Live 5 News, WCSC-TV, also played a role.

“She (McGill) posted on social media that she learned to swim, and we’re around the same age. It was so inspiring to see someone like me learning to swim,” Gethers said. “When I turned 50, I decided I was going to beat my biggest fear, or at least get comfortable sticking my head underwater.”

Determined, she signed up for swim lessons at Gullah Swim Academy. With her instructor, she began in a swim spa before transitioning to the Martin Luther King Jr. Pool in downtown Charleston, where she’s been swimming ever since.

Beyond the personal challenge, Gethers said learning to swim was about overcoming a deeply entrenched cultural fear.

“Many African Americans don’t know how to swim or have access to lessons, and most of our parents don’t know how to swim, so that fear of water is culturally ingrained,” she said.

Despite the initial anxiety, Gethers pushed through. Her biggest challenge? The flip turn.

“’You want me to do a flip underwater? Are you crazy?’ was my response to my instructor when she first introduced the skill,” she laughed. “After weeks of practice, I mastered it! I have friends who have swum their entire lives, and they have told me they can’t do flip turns.”

To Gethers’ surprise, her greatest fear became something she loved.

“What has surprised me the most is how much I enjoy swimming and the overwhelming support I’ve received from other experienced swimmers at the pool,” she said. “Many have been willing to share a lane with me, knowing I’m a beginner, and giving me encouragement and suggestions on my form and technique.”

Gethers hopes to join the Masters Swim Team and even try open water swimming, and for the first time in her life, she is looking forward to pool parties and beach outings this summer – not just as an observer, but as a participant.

Gethers’ journey proves it’s never too late to make waves. Her advice for hesitant adults? Just start.

“If I can learn, anyone can,” she said. “For me, it was finding the right instructor who understood my paralyzing fear of water. Trust was also key. I was truly afraid to try everything my instructor wanted me to do, but she was patient, acknowledged my fears, and made me feel at ease.”