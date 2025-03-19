Mankiewicz Coatings expands on Clements Ferry with $30M investment

Mankiewicz Coatings, LLC, a global leader in high-quality coating systems for aviation, automotive, and industrial markets, is expanding its current facility on Clements Ferry Road.

The company has invested $30 million to expand its warehouse space by 100,000 square feet, an effort that is expected to create 15 new jobs over the next five years, according to managing director Fabian Grimm.

Mankiewicz, pronounced man-KEY-vich, broke ground on the logistics center in September 2023. Now approaching completion, the expansion will more than double its footprint at 1200 Charleston Regional Parkway.

Grimm, who has led U.S. operations for a decade, emphasized the company’s global reach and the importance of the investment at a recent Daniel Island Rotary Club meeting.

“We are expanding our footprint with a $30 million investment,” Grimm said. “This 100,000-square-foot facility will support our continued success in the United States.”

Doubling operations in Charleston to meet growing demand for its high-tech coating system, Mankiewicz has partnered with Choate Construction Company to construct a three-story, insulated logistics facility with first-floor offices in addition to warehouse space with loading dock doors.

Additional sitework includes a new truck dock, expanded parking, potential future laboratory space on the second floor, and infilling an existing pond for future growth.

Founded in 1895, Mankiewicz is a family-owned German company with 1,800 employees across 17 locations worldwide. The Clements Ferry facility is its only U.S. manufacturing site, which employs more than 200 workers.

“We serve about 800 customers, including Boeing, BMW, and Tesla, and many, many others,” Grimm noted. “We compete with giants like PPG and Sherwin-Williams, but in specialty high-tech coatings, we are a top player.”

Last year, Mankiewicz Coatings was named the Charleston Chamber’s 2024 Innovator of the Year, an award given to businesses that have grown or reshaped their operations in significant ways. Grimm himself was recognized as a Charleston Regional Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree, a distinction awarded for career achievements and community contributions.

“We have always been successful through innovation,” Grimm said. “We are one of the top 100 most innovative companies in Germany and number 29 in the world of the top 100 largest paint companies. This expansion allows us to meet growing demand and push the boundaries of high-performance coatings.”

Grimm said Mankiewicz’s success is built on a strong corporate culture that emphasizes leadership and employee retention. While the average turnover rate in manufacturing hovers around 20%, Mankiewicz maintains a rate of less than 5%.

“Success at Mankiewicz doesn’t happen by itself,” Grimm said. “It’s built by the dedication and hard work of our incredible team.”

With the expansion underway, Mankiewicz has begun hiring for new positions. Visit mankiewicz.com for more information.