March book picks: Science, spies, and a dead body on the front lawn

Do you have a child interested in biology, medicine, or science? Have they read anything by Mary Roach? All of her works are so easy to read or listen to. The latest is “Replaceable You.” Roach deep-dives into the science of body parts that can be replaced. If you are uncomfortable with the proper names and functions of your parts, this may not be for you. I would have loved this as a kid!

Onto fiction:

“This is Where the Serpent Lives” by Daniyal Mueenuddin. A brutal and vivid portrayal of Pakistan and the cruelty of a caste system, cultural constraints, and political corruption. Starting the story in 1955 and bringing it to a crushing end 60 years later, the story sweeps you along. I had trouble putting it down. For readers curious about that part of the globe, there are many outstanding Indian novels as well. “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar comes to mind. And for an introduction to Indian culture, I highly recommend “Behind the Beautiful Forevers,” nonfiction by Katherine Boo.

“The Cormorant Hunt” by Michael Idov. This is the second in the Cormorant series. I recommended the first one, “The Collaborators,” also. These books move at breakneck speed. So fun, but pay attention: spy relationships are complex.

“Two Bodies Are Better Than One” by Erica Ruth Neubauer. Set in 1989 Wisconsin along the Lake Michigan shore, Lorraine Highsmith wakes up to find a dead body on her front lawn. Her first thought is, “Who found me?” This is a breezy, funny mystery with a few gory bits and a very determined septuagenarian ex-mobster.

“The Lion Women of Tehran” by Marjan Kamali. Ellie and Homa become fast friends at school in 1955 Tehran. Their personal circumstances and the politics of their country impose hardships on both. Homa is dedicated to change in Iran and rights for women. She shows remarkable courage in this tale of political upheaval, cultural clashes, and what happens to those who are brave enough to stand up against government corruption. Timely reading.

“Evelyn in Transit” by David Guterson. This is not a plot-driven book. It is more of a story a friend would tell you about someone from high school. The title character is a misfit: overly tall, not particularly smart or clever, weird clothing choices, but a good soul. Her choices in life are intentional, and she never seeks pity or shirks responsibility. This is a quiet story, brief, and sparingly written.

“Every Happiness” by Reena Shah. Deepa and Ruchi meet in grade school in India. Both end up married and living in Connecticut. But they are constrained by class, income, and culture. Their friendship evolves over the years – complex and prickly and eventually challenged by fraudulent behavior by one husband.

“Cape Fever” by Nadia Davids. In 1920s Cape Town, a young Muslim woman is employed by an eccentric, demanding, and controlling British woman. The tension builds steadily and comes to an explosive and redemptive end.