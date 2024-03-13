March Gladness: 10-year-old takes shot at raising $10K for homeless

Ten-year-old Wade Altum hopes to make a slam dunk during March Madness at his fourth annual charity challenge, Hoops Against Homelessness.

Combining his love of basketball and his desire to help the homeless, the Daniel Island School fifth grader hopes to raise $10,000 this month.

The charity challenge began in 2020 during COVID-19 as a way for friends to connect in a socially-distanced game of basketball for a good cause. After missing 2021, a revised game plan was reignited and the charity bounced back even stronger.

All proceeds raised benefit One80 Place, a local organization that provides safe housing and services to combat homelessness.

According to The National Alliance to End Homelessness, the unsheltered population in the Lowcountry increased 114% between 2007-2022 and chronic homelessness increased 22%.

Lara D. LeRoy, chief development officer of One80 Place, said homelessness continues to rise in the area. “The United Way Call Center for Supportive Services reported a total of 8,864 calls to the Lowcountry Continuum (of Care).”

LeRoy said Altum is an inspiration.

“Wade has inspired others to create their own fundraisers, resulting in a March Madness-themed fundraising campaign proving that together we can create change, one hoop at a time. One80 Place is deeply appreciative of Wade and his family.”

During the competition, March 16-24, Altum has a variety of events planned to raise funds while having fun shooting hoops.

“One new thing that we are doing this year is we have added a fun event at Cleats (restaurant) and more events are planned,” Altum said.

“We have an event on March 22 at the recreation center on Daniel Island at 3:30 p.m. People are welcome to come and shoot baskets with me and my friends at an event, or on their own schedule at any of our fun parks, or their own home.”

Altum is all about teamwork when it comes to raising money. “Homelessness is a problem in Charleston, and together we can end it. I think it is important for Daniel Island residents to participate because no one deserves to be homeless. I want everyone to have a happy life.”

Jeremy Reynolds of Smash City Burgers will once again support the worthy cause. During the month of March, he’s donating $1 from every burger sold to Hoops Against Homelessness.

“This is a cause I deeply care about given how Charleston struggles to handle the homeless community,” Reynolds said. “We don’t do enough to take care of these people, instead leaving them on the streets without the care they need to better themselves.”

Alum’s parents, Kate and Justin, along with his sister, Nina, said they are proud of everything the youngster has accomplished.

“It is heartwarming to see Wade, his friends, the community, and local businesses support this challenge and a great organization like One80Place,” Kate Alum said. “Wade’s an optimist and fully believes every dollar donated can have an impact and help people in our community rise out of homelessness.”

More details are available on Instagram at @hoopsagain sthomelessness or you can donate at one80place.org.