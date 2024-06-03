MarineMax boat dealership seeking expansion on Sportsman Island

Sportsman Island, a haven for boat enthusiasts, is seeking to get an upgrade with a new expanded showroom.

Located at 152 Sportsman Island Drive, MarineMax Charleston will add the showroom to its existing boat dealership at the same location.

“This facility is being built for [MarineMax] as a dedicated sales office and showroom, so they will move ‘next door’ when construction is complete,” Courtney Guice said, administrative vice president of Scout Boats.

In addition to the new showroom, there will be a new dedicated boat and RV storage facility, Guice said.

This venture is part of MarineMax, a boat dealership that offers a variety of boats and yachts, boating educational programs, vacation access, and leisure options for boaters. The new showroom will feature and sell premium boating brands for its customers.

The dealership’s vision aspires to become an integral part of the Sportsman Island boating community.

Steve Potts, CEO and founder of Scout Boats, envisions a “high-end, build-to-suit showroom dedicated to MarineMax.”

Guice provided additional insight into the current status and progress of the project.

“We are currently in the permitting process and TRC review. We hope to break ground in May or June if permitting allows,” she said.

Kellum Engineering is working on the project with Trident Construction, the general contractor for the project.

The new showroom might be here by this time next year.

“We hope to complete this project in the first quarter of 2025,” Guice said.