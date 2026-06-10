Mark your calendar! Bark in the Park 2026 set for Sat., Oct 24

In just over two weeks, it will be the paw-ty of the year!

The Daniel Island News is preparing for the 6th annual Bark in the Park celebration at DI's Waterfront Park.

Grab a morning coffee, bring your family and furry friends, and join in the fun.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will last until early afternoon at 2 p.m.

Pet vendors will be on hand with free giveaways, and local animal shelters and rescue organizations will feature some of the cutest dogs you can play with—and hopefully adopt!

This year's event will include the following:

- Dog-Owner Look-Alike Challenge

- Doggy Runway Competition

- Best Trick Contest

- Doggy Yoga

- Pup Cups

- Best Halloween Costume

- Charlie T RiverDog

- Adoption Row

- Blessing of the Pets

- And much more!

SUPPORTING ANIMAL ADOPTIONS

For the sixth year in a row, proceeds from the Bark in the Park festival will support the Charleston Animal Society and its rescue efforts across the region. In addition, other local animal rescue organizations will bring dogs for you to meet, pet, and play with - and consider adopting.

SPOTS FOR VENDORS STILL AVAILABLE!

Along with all the activities, local and regional vendors will offer giveaways, treats, and smiles at Bark in the Park.

We still have plenty of room for vendors! If you run a veterinary clinic, a doggy daycare, a dog-walking service, or anything canine-related, you will fit right in!

Email patrick@thedanielislandnews.com to secure your spot.

We also encourage small-business owners to register and set up a tent to meet and greet people from Daniel Island, Clements Ferry, and the Lowcountry. This annual event is not only dedicated to animal welfare but also to the growth of local shop owners!

SEE YOU THERE!

Make plans to enjoy a wonderful fall day on Saturday, Oct. 24! We'd love to see you and your pets at Bark in the Park! (Even a chance to bring them dressed up for Halloween!)