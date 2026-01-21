Martin Luther King Jr. honored by Philip Simmons Middle School students

Four students from Philip Simmons Middle School have been recognized as winners in the Berkeley County School District’s 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Contest, which drew more than 200 entries from across the district.

Stafford McQuillan, Harrison Mallinger, Gracie Taylor, and Emily Grassie were selected for their submissions tied to this year’s theme, Integrity and Moral Character. Students were invited to participate in either the written essay or visual arts categories.

District students submitted 205 entries honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., producing works that centered on the civil rights leader's values.