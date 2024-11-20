From marvel to mayor

“Folks, I wasn’t supposed to be here,” North Charleston Mayor Reggie Burgess told the crowd at the Nov. 13 Daniel Island Community Speaker Series – but he wasn’t just talking about the event itself.

At 7 years old, Burgess found himself thrashing in the deep waters of Short Stay Beach.

Missing for hours as night fell, the U.S. Coast Guard and family members fought to find someone who was most likely gone.

A family friend, a former Marine, scoured the dark water, eventually feeling Burgess’ arm and pulling him out to shore. By the time EMS got to him, they covered his body with a sheet, saying they had done the best they could.

“But God had another plan,” Burgess said, tears in his eyes. “That little boy woke up with a sheet on his face. That boy was me.”

The mayor said the life-changing experience set him on a path to serve others. “The Bible says the greatest among us is the servant. So that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to help people.”

As the first African American to serve as both police chief and mayor of North Charleston, Burgess has spent the last 34 years rooted in the community he has spent his life working to improve. He sees his mayoral role as an extension of his lifelong mission of service.

As mayor, Burgess is overseeing significant changes in North Charleston, positioning the city as a hub of economic growth and development.

One of the major projects he discussed was the redevelopment of the old North Charleston Navy Base, set to become a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood with a public plaza, event space, and a new music venue.

This project, likely decades away from completion, is part of Burgess’s broader vision to create a more livable and thriving city for residents and visitors alike.

The mayor also highlighted the development of a new U.S. Coast Guard facility on the Navy Base’s south end, which will serve as the Center of Operations for the entire East Coast. Burgess said that this project will create new job opportunities and further solidify North Charleston as a key player in national defense and security.

Another major initiative is the repurposing of the old WestRock paper mill into terminal space for the port, Burgess said will require rebuilding the Don Holt Bridge and widening I-526 to accommodate increased traffic.

“The Don Holt (reconstruction) is probably five to six years out once they start doing everything,” Burgess said. “It will have to be dredged first.”

Burgess said the Lowcountry Rapid Transit system is also in the works, a 26-mile route designed to ease transit from Ladson to Reynolds Avenue, reducing wait times and improving accessibility. “It’s going to work much faster than the buses,” he said.

The mayor said that while all these projects are in progress, no timeline is set for their completion.

Burgess said his vision for North Charleston is a place of opportunity and a high quality of life for families. Committed to being an “out-and-about mayor,” he said.

“I can’t be my best unless I’m with the community. The Bible says we can all be great. People, I have a purpose to be here, and I’m going to fulfill God’s purpose.”