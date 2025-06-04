Masterful finish as DIS 5th grader Eloise Fetzer ties for second at Drive, Chip & Putt Finals at Augusta National

Daniel Island School 5th grader Eliose Fetzer played steady golf and nearly holed her final putt tying for second in her division at the Drive, Chip & Putt Finals Sunday morning at Augusta National Golf Course.

The national competition aired live on the Golf Channel Sunday morning as Masters Week gets underway.

Television cameras featured Fetzer's opening drive of the competition and followed her as she finished her final two putts.

Sportscaster Mike Tirico told the national audience that this is Fetzer's second time at the DCP finals and also gave shout-outs to both the town of Daniel Island and The Daniel Island Club, where the 11-year-old has been practicing daily.

She competed against nine other girls in the 10-11 age division, with each competitor hitting two drives, two chips, and two putts, with the most accurate golfer winning the competition.

Fetzer played steadily, finishing in the top five in each of the three challenges with 19 overall points, just shy of the winner from Florida's 25 points.

The Masters Tournament organizers from the Augusta National Golf Club held festivities and a gala Saturday for all of the 80 finalists and their families, capped off with a drive down Magnolia Lane this morning before the competition.

Fetzer advanced to Augusta after winning a local, subregional, and regional competition last year.