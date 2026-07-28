Mayor Cogswell to speak at next DI neighborhood meeting Sept. 9

City of Charleston Mayor William Cogswell is scheduled to speak and answer questions at the next Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

DINA president Nick Kalkas said the mayor will be giving a state of the city presentation at 6:30 p.m., followed by a half hour of Q&A. The meeting will be held at the Daniel Point Retirement Center auditorium.

In addition, DINA is expected to review the results of an ongoing study regarding parking at the Daniel Island waterfront. The owners of an adjacent gravel lot that is primarily used for waterfront and restaurant parking announced the parcel will be developed into a small hotel.