Medical buildings planned for Clements Ferry

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: PLANNING COMMISSION

Sept. 17: 473 Nelliefield Trail Cainhoy - Request zoning of Single Family Residential (SR-6). Zoned Residential (R-2) in Charleston County. TMS: 2690105104. Owner: Anthony and Whitney Dennis.

UPCOMING: DESIGN REVIEW BD.

Sept. 2: NW Corner of Clements Ferry and Cainhoy Road - Cainhoy. Conceptual approval for the construction of 4 new 1-story medical buildings. TMS: 262-00-00-028. Owner: SLS Development, LLC. Applicant: The Middleton Group/Karo Wheeler.

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Aug. 21: Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 4 - Proposed preliminary plat for future 87-lot single-family development and road construction plans on 93.2 acres at 1236 Clements Ferry Road, Cainhoy. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Pulte Home Company LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com . Results: Revise and return.

Aug 21: Point Hope Pod 4 Phase 3 - Proposed road construction plans for future 151-lot single-family development on 106.7 acres at 5000 Kitty Hawk Drive, Cainhoy. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Pulte Home Company LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com . Results: No return/paperwork comments.

Aug. 21: Governors Cay - Proposed residential 13-unit development on .7 acres at 755 Forrest Drive, Cainhoy. TMS: B2710002114. Owner: Beazer Homes. Contact: Taylor Reeves, taylor.reeves@stantect.com . Results: Revise and return.

Aug. 21: Sportsman Island Boat & RV Storage Facility - Site plan for boat and RV storage on 1.978 acres at Sportsman Island, Cainhoy. TMS: B2710002066. Owner: 1.7SI, LLC. Applicant: Kellum Engineering. Contact: Thomas Kellum, thomas@kellum-engineering.com . Results: No return/paperwork comments.

Aug,. 21: Towne at Cooper River R/W Extension - Proposed renovations to previously approved preliminary plat and road construction plans for three lots on 29.915 acres at 2620 Clements Ferry Road, Cainhoy. TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Cato Holdings LLC Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Approved.

Aug. 21: Woodfield Point Hope 4 - Proposed new 317-unit multifamily development with associated infrastructure on 19.69 acres at 111 Altimeter Lane, Cainhoy. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Woodfield Acquisitions LLC. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and return.

RESULTS: BD. OF ZONING APPEALS - SITE DESIGN

Aug. 19: Wando Creek Lane - Cainhoy – Request amendment under Sec. 54-110.f of the Special Exception granted in October 2015 allowing up to 180 dry stack slips. Request to add another 72 dry stack slips. TMS: 2630002045 and -037. Owner: SHM Charleston Boatyard, LLC. Applicant: G. Trenholm Walker. Results: Denied, 7-0.