Medical office breaks ground off Clements Ferry

MUSC Health celebrated the groundbreaking of the upcoming Clements Ferry Pavilion, a new medical building to be built near Clements Ferry Road.

Local leaders and MUSC executives gathered at a shovel ceremony, signaling the start of construction on the four-story, 80,000-square-foot medical office building on Waterline Street.

MUSC officials hope the new pavilion will expand access to specialized medical care for the Daniel Island, Cainhoy and nearby communities.

“We’re really excited about this facility,” said MUSC Health CEO Dr. Patrick J. Cawley. “It aligns with our strategy to empower healthy communities and expand access to care. We firmly believe that the best care is delivered locally, and this facility will ensure care for generations to come.”

Set to house 30 to 35 physicians, the pavilion will offer a variety of services across nearly a dozen specialties, including primary care for adults and children, advanced imaging, heart and vascular care, gastroenterology, oncology, orthopedics, and more.

MUSC officials said specialized services, such as neurology, surgery, and ophthalmology, will provide more local care options that were previously limited to other MUSC locations.

The Clements Ferry Pavilion is expected to open in late 2025. For more information, visit MUSCHealth.org/CFP.