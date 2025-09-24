Meet AI, your new coworker

Not too long ago, artificial intelligence was a talking point in boardrooms.

Today, it’s sitting at desks, joining team meetings, and drafting emails alongside millions of workers.

From newsrooms to marketing firms, AI has become a daily workplace tool praised for its speed, questioned for its risks, and still evolving in ways that promise to reshape how we work.

According to a 2024 survey by McKinsey & Co., a leading management consulting firm focused on improving corporate performance, 78% of organizations reported using AI in at least one business function, up from 55% in 2023.

Meanwhile, a recent Gallup poll found that 40% of U.S. employees use AI in their role a few times a year or more, nearly double the rate from two years ago.

Adoption spans industries: The New York Times tests AI for research and translation; legal firms scan case law; retailers rely on it for inventory and marketing; and tech companies embed it everywhere from product design to coding.

WORKING SMARTER, NOT HARDER

For many businesses, the first benefit is saving time.

AI can transcribe meetings, summarize documents, generate marketing drafts, or analyze data in seconds. In software development, teams using generative AI report faster project completion, reducing the time between idea and finished code.

Trey Rust, founder of Charleston-based Pollen Social, explained how his digital marketing company leverages AI. “As a startup, we use it often for internal operations. AI is one of our primary areas of focus from a development standpoint within Pollen. We’re also utilizing multiple internal solutions that we are heavily relying on AI for note taking, transcribing, content creation, and knowledge base development.”

Rust emphasized how AI helps businesses scale digital marketing. “We recognized early the challenge business owners and marketing managers have in managing the multitude of platforms and publishing outlets. Our first patent covers one-click content distribution via social media, email, and text, and the advancements and technology are allowing us to offer a solution now that is far more time efficient and approachable.

AI’S ANXIETY FACTOR

Still, the rush to adopt AI hasn’t come without costs.

Systems trained on historical data can reproduce bias, data security can be compromised, and outputs may be wrong, incomplete, or mechanically written.

Stylistic quirks – like overused em dashes or repetitive phrasing – can reveal machine-generated work.

Then there’s the anxiety factor.

McKinsey surveys show that while many employees are excited about AI’s potential, others fear it may replace portions of their jobs.

Rust doesn’t see it that way. “AI does not replace key human capacities, but people and teams who leverage AI and new technologies effectively will have far greater capacity than those that do.”

USING AI RESPONSIBLY

Experts stress that companies must build guardrails for responsible AI adoption, including:

● Human-in-the-loop oversight: AI should support decisions, not make them unilaterally.

● Data governance: Organizations must define what information can and cannot be fed into AI tools.

● Bias audits: Testing outputs for fairness across demographics and contexts.

● Transparency: Employees and customers should know when AI is being used.

● Training: Workers need literacy in both how to use AI and how to recognize its limitations.

“When we implement applicable technologies, it improves workflows and makes complex processes more time efficient,” Rust said. “The key is applying features and technologies that are the right solution at the right place and time. With so many emerging technologies in AI, it becomes a challenge in determining what is right for implementation vs. what is not the right fit.”

WORK REIMAGINED

AI in the workplace is both a promise and a provocation. It can promise efficiency, speed, and new capacity, but it can also provoke questions about fairness, oversight, and what it means to be human in a world where machines draft the first version.

The organizations that will thrive aren’t the ones that chase every tool, but the ones that use AI thoughtfully, treating it as an amplifier of human work, not a substitute.