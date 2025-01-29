Meet Daniel Island’s jaw harp jammer

You may know him from his monthly jam sessions at New Realm Brewery, but Rob Lowe is more than just a familiar face in the crowd.

The Daniel Island resident has made a name for himself — albeit, sharing a name with the Hollywood actor — throughout the Charleston music scene.

With a collection of over 150 harmonicas, one might assume he’s been playing his whole life, but his journey with the instrument began almost by accident.

“Freshman year of college, my roommate came into our room raving about the most amazing cover song he’d ever heard,” Lowe remembered. “It was the band Blues Traveler covering John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’”

The song’s harmonica solo sparked a creative energy Lowe didn’t recognize in himself, and he felt the urge to play along to the cover song. Using an old harmonica stashed away in his desk, a gift from his parents years prior, he managed to match John Popper’s solo almost note for note.

But with more practice came the realization that playing harmonica wasn’t as simple as he thought.

“It turns out playing Blues Traveler songs is not easy. It is in fact very very, very hard,” he laughed.

With time, Lowe learned that harmonica players often need multiple harmonicas, each in different keys, to play a variety of songs.

“Personally, I own about 150 harmonicas,” he said. “Most harmonica players don’t use all of the 12 major keys, and most people think of harmonicas as being a one-time purchase. But in reality, they break, like replacing strings on a guitar. It’s not easy to replace just one reed, so it makes more sense to replace the whole harmonica.”

What makes the harmonica particularly unique is that, unlike many instruments, it doesn’t have all the notes readily available.

“There are 12 notes in the chromatic scale, but the harmonica can only easily play seven of them. The rest are played by bending the reeds in unnatural ways, and even then, some notes are nearly unreachable for most players,” Lowe said. “It’s easy to make a sound on, but difficult to master.”

As his passion grew, so did Lowe’s presence in Charleston’s music community.

Over the years, he’s played with various bands, including his own, The Hibachi Heroes, and Dallas Baker and the Pluff Daddy’s, among others. One unforgettable highlight was opening for Blues Traveler at the Charleston Music Hall — the very band that started it all for Lowe.

“It was amazing to hang out with the band backstage and play harmonica with them. John Popper told me I was a ‘badass on the harmonica.’ Bucket list achievement!”

On Daniel Island, the longtime harmonicist is most known for hosting Jam Nights with Rob Lowe at New Realm Brewery. Described by Lowe as “anything goes,” the event invites musicians of all levels to take the stage.

“We’ve had everyone from professional musicians to people who have never played in front of people ever come out to play,” he said. “It’s all smiles everywhere. I love the feeling of community that we have. People ask me to sit in and play, and aspiring harmonica players will ask me for pointers.”

The community is what keeps Lowe coming back to the stage.

“People enjoy seeing a harmonica player perform. They like hearing and seeing something different. Some have told me they can’t believe they’re listening to a harmonica, but they’ve just never heard it played this way. I say learn how to play it and play it loud.”