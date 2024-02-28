Meet the DI, Cainhoy area 2023-24 Teachers of the Year

Behind every successful student is a teacher who believes in his or her potential.

While students often get credit for their hard work, the Teacher of the Year award recognizes the county’s exemplary educators who offer academic innovation and have a positive impact on those they teach.

The Berkeley County School District recently announced its 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year. Five local instructors were recognized from Cainhoy Elementary, Daniel Island School, and Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High schools.

Edward McNeil: Cainhoy Elementary School

For Edward McNeil, the art of teaching comes down to that moment when a student’s face lights up with understanding.

As a Cainhoy alum himself, he followed in his twin brother’s steps and became an educator. Now having 11 years of experience under his belt, this is his inaugural year teaching at Cainhoy Elementary and in Berkeley County.

McNeil credits his success to the support of the school’s leadership team.

“Having experienced teaching in numerous places, I have not seen anything like the support and outreach at Cainhoy. It reminds me of my childhood and what it was like as a student at Cainhoy back in the ’90s,” McNeil said. “Seeing educators that taught me in these very classrooms drop in to give me words of encouragement is a bonus.”

The fifth-grade teacher describes his classroom as an “educational experiment.” He inspires students through life lessons, debates, and open discussions he hopes will help with choices they make in the future.

“At times, I feel discouraged because my students have so much to achieve in such a short period of time, but my peers are always there to push me and offer any support I need.”

As Cainhoy Elementary’s Teacher of the Year, McNeil feels that the title is reflective of his peers who have seen the impact he makes on his students. He expressed gratitude to his fellow teachers and the leadership team, acknowledging that their support propelled him to high achievements over a short period of time.

Renee Lambert: Daniel Island School

Inspired by her educator parents, Renee Lambert’s success in teaching is measured by her impact on students’ lives.

As a fifth-grade teacher at Daniel Island School, her classroom is a space where students are encouraged to explore, question, and discover.

She starts each morning with students in a community circle to discuss examples of kindness based on a clip from “On the Road” with Steve Hartman.

Whether it’s conducting experiments to explore scientific concepts or using real-world examples to teach mathematical principles, Lambert ensures that every lesson is not only educational but also engaging for students.

“I am inspired by the enthusiasm, curiosity, and kindness of my students,” Lambert said. “Their eagerness to learn and their willingness to explore new ideas energize me and remind me why I became a teacher.”

DIS Principal Laura Blanchard highlighted Lambert’s unique ability to engage students through hands-on activities and real-world examples.

“Ms. Lambert creates a nurturing learning environment where students feel empowered to take risks and embrace challenges,” Blanchard said.

In addition to her dedication to academic excellence, Lambert also plays an active role in the school community. Blanchard describes how Lambert goes the extra mile for her students and coworkers alike.

“She collaborates with colleagues to share best practices, participates in professional development opportunities, and she works to enrich the overall educational experience for students and colleagues,” Blanchard said.

With 20 years of teaching experience under her belt, this is Lambert’s 11th year teaching at Daniel Island School. Being chosen as Teacher of the Year was a delightful surprise and the overall recognition from the community has been heartwarming, she said.

“The role in Berkeley County School District provides a platform for me to further advocate for education as a member of the Teacher Forum, where I hope to inspire positive change in the field.”

Lindsay Finch: Philip Simmons Elementary School

Lindsay Finch’s journey into teaching began at a young age, when her students were stuffed animals and dolls lined up in her bedroom.

Fueled by a natural inclination to lead and inspire, she’s been teaching for 17 years, spending the past five at Philip Simmons Elementary as a resource teacher.

In her classroom, love, respect, and learning are the cornerstones of success.

“I thrive on giving students opportunities to be leaders in many different capacities. Because my students struggle in a variety of ways, we do whatever it takes to be successful,” Finch said.

For Finch, being chosen as Teacher of the Year is one of the highest forms of recognition. “I strive hard to give each and every student what they deserve to be successful, and it is a blessing to have others recognize that.”

PSE Principal Michael Huff described why Finch was chosen for the award, noting her contributions as a lead on the school’s Renaissance team and consistent willingness to step up when needed.

Huff said Finch goes above and beyond for her students. “Mrs. Finch is a shining example of what it means to be an outstanding educator. Her passion, dedication, and leadership make her a true asset to our school community,” he said.

Jessica Camp: Philip Simmons Middle School

Jessica Camp’s journey into teaching was shaped by her own experiences in grade school, where she struggled with a different learning style from her peers.

Inspired by her guidance counselor who redirected her to nontraditional learning paths, now she brings compassion to her students who navigate their own educational journeys.

“I carry this empathy into the classroom, striving to create an environment where every student feels seen, valued, and supported in their unique learning paths,” Camp said.

As an instructor for 16 years, Camp is currently a special education teacher to grades 5-8 at Philip Simmons Middle School. Her teaching path has taken her through the elementary, middle, and high school levels. She believes this diversity of experiences plays a crucial role in shaping her holistic view of education and creating a positive learning environment for students.

Crediting the support of the school’s leadership, Camp doesn’t take the role of Teacher of the Year lightly. She said the recognition has deepened her sense of purpose and motivation for academic excellence.

“In the teaching profession, it’s not uncommon for us to compare ourselves to our colleagues, often feeling that we fall short in light of their impactful work,” Camp said. “However, being recognized among such accomplished peers is an incredibly motivating experience.”

Emma Santor: Philip Simmons High School

Inspired by the educators and mentors who shaped her own education, Emma Santor is in her fourth year of teaching.

As a special education teacher at Philip Simmons High School, she said the best part of her job is the amazing school-wide community that feels like family.

A typical day in Santor’s classroom involves young adults learning daily living skills, social skills, and functional academics that are modified to set special education students up for success.

“We have created an amazing culture of inclusion here at PSH, where students are respected and involved in the student body regardless of their abilities,” Santor said.

Santor’s impact extends beyond the classroom. Not only does she coach cross-country and the track team, but she created a club known as the “Iron Hearts” that promotes inclusive activities for both disabled and non-disabled peers to build camaraderie and school spirit.

PSH Principal Chris Buchholz pointed out Santor’s success inside and out of the classroom, saying her students genuinely look forward to coming to school each day.

“She is phenomenal,” Buchholz said. “Ms. Santor has done more to shape a school in three years than some do in their entire career, so she is very well deserving of this honor. She has already left a mark on Philip Simmons High in her short teaching career and we are blessed to have a passionate young educator like her that will continue this for years to come.”

Santor is grateful for her family and coworkers who have supported her career and feels blessed to represent the school.

As these Teachers of the Year continue their passion and dedication for the craft, the hope is their impact will resonate far beyond the walls of the classroom, shaping the future of generations to come.