Meet Finn Messer, the 7-year-old making YouTube silly and safe

When most 7-year-olds grab a game controller, they’re chasing coins, racing karts, or battling Bowser.

But Clements Ferry resident Finn Messer had a different idea. He wanted to make YouTube itself a little safer for kids like him.

“I just wanted to make some safe content for kids if they can’t find any, so that all ages can watch and see that game,” Finn said. “I thought it would be fun!”

So last summer, from his family’s home in The Peninsula neighborhood, Finn launched Finn's Funn Channel,” a wholesome corner of the internet where laughter, gaming, and kindness rule the screen. In just over a year, he’s earned 239 subscribers and more than 25,000 views, not by chasing trends or monetization, but by keeping things lighthearted and safe.

Every video is a family project. Finn’s mom, Chelsea Messer, watches “literally every second” of footage with him before it goes live. They edit together, review every game, and make sure comments are turned off.

“We’re his tech crew and cheerleaders,” Chelsea said. “Finn comes up with the ideas, we just help him make them happen. We set up the camera, check sound, edit clips, and make sure he feels proud of what he’s putting out there. It’s very much a team effort.”

That team approach started out of caution. “It’s a big world online, and as parents, you instantly think about safety,” Chelsea said. “But when Finn asked, it wasn’t just a random idea; you could see how excited he was. He had a plan, he had favorite creators he looked up to, and he wanted to make something of his own. Once we realized it could be a creative outlet and a way for us to do something together, we were extremely supportive and excited.”

Finn’s videos are a mix of playthroughs, Lego builds, and toy reviews, all chosen with care. Before featuring a game, Finn either plays it privately first or watches gameplay videos to make sure it’s not too scary or inappropriate.

He gravitates toward cheerful, kid-friendly titles with creative thumbnails, and his favorite video so far – “All Boss Fights in Super Mario Odyssey” – showcases every boss he’s battled, complete with his signature commentary.

What Finn loves most isn’t the editing or the gaming; it’s making people laugh.

“I like being the silly guy for other people,” he said. At school, that silliness has made him a bit of a celebrity. “My whole entire class knows my videos! It’s fun when people walk up to me and say they’ve seen them.”

Chelsea says the experience has boosted Finn’s confidence, creativity, and sense of connection. “We’ve seen his personality shine – his humor, imagination, and kindness all come through,” she said. “It’s made us realize that gaming, when guided well, can be such a powerful learning tool.”

For Finn, it all comes down to one message he hopes other kids take away: “Be kind, be silly, and make more safe content for other kids.”