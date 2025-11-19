Meet the Merchant: Vinea Courtyard Kitchen

With the success of Nick and Kelly Ruhotina’s Mount Pleasant restaurant, Nick's German Kitchen, the couple decided to open another eatery, but nothing ever felt right – until the popular spot that housed Sermet’s Courtyard on River Landing Drive opened up.

Vinea Courtyard Kitchen serves up Mediterranean-inspired food made with fresh, local ingredients.

"We've known Sermet for many years and always loved his spot on Daniel Island," Nick Ruhotina said. "Looking back, we realize it's because this was the place we were meant to find. We've always admired the spirit of Sermet's restaurant, and we're excited to carry on that tradition of a family-run, neighborhood gathering place."

Daniel Island resident Suanne Trimmer feels Vinea is an excellent replacement for Sermet’s, in part due to the menu offerings at Nick’s.

“I truly believe it was a perfect substitute for Sermet’s. Nick’s is a wonderful German-themed restaurant, and we’ve taken people there just so they know how good it is. The owners are experienced. I really hope people give them both a try.”

Ruhotina said the menus at his two restaurants are very different, but the European hospitality vibe is similar.

“At both Nick's German Kitchen and Vinea, we want our guests to feel welcome, relaxed, and right at home. The vibe is cozy and inviting, whether you're stopping in for a casual dinner, meeting friends, or celebrating a special occasion. It's all about good food and making people feel like part of the family.”

Ruhotina suggests trying the long-braised lamb shank whenever it's on the menu. “It’s magnificent. Another favorite is the pork stroganoff, which has been a hit with diners both in our restaurants in Germany and here in the U.S. These are the kinds of dishes that really showcase the heart of our cooking and the flavors we love to share."

For the owners, Vinea Courtyard Kitchen is all about community and connection.

“It’s our neighborhood spot on Daniel Island where people come to relax, share good food, and feel part of a community.," Kelly Ruhotina said. "The name Vinea means 'vineyard' in Latin, which ties into our love of wine and the idea of bringing people together around the table."

Daniel Island neighbors agree. Island artist Diana Roller and her husband Mike enjoyed their first visit. “We loved the grilled octopus and the caprese salad. Mike enjoyed his Hemingway cocktail!”

Locals Julie and Max Regenold have been to Vinea four times since it opened and fell in love with the cuisine and the familiar courtyard setting.

“We were thrilled when we heard that the owners of Nick’s German Kitchen were coming to Daniel Island. The Vinea menu offers an interesting variety of European-inspired dishes," Julie Regenold said.

"We found the food to be delicious. The staff was very friendly and accommodating. On one occasion, they even accommodated my special request for a cream sauce with the wiener schnitzel."